×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

IPL 2020: 3 young guns from KXIP to watch out for 

Renin Wilben Albert
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 10 Mar 2020, 13:45 IST

Kings XI Punjab
Kings XI Punjab

Despite the presence of a number of world-class players in their franchise over the years, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have failed to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) even once. They were semi-finalists in the inaugural edition in 2008 and made the finals in 2014, where they went down to Kolkata Knight Riders. In every other edition, KXIP have been knocked out in the league stage itself. Last year, they stood sixth.

In an endeavor to improve their performance this time, the Mohali-based franchise has named an impressive support staff for IPL 2020. While former India captain Anil Kumble will serve as the head coach and director of cricket operations for KXIP, Zimbabwe legend Andy Flower will be the assistant coach. Jonty Rhodes, perhaps the world’s greatest fielder, has been appointed fielding coach. Another South African, Charl Langeveldt is the bowling coach, and the recently retired Wasim Jaffer is the batting coach.

The presence of such distinguished names in the support staff will not help the established names in the team to flourish, but also provide the youngsters with the perfect opportunity to go ahead and make a name for themselves.

On that note, here are 3 youngsters from KXIP who you need to watch out for this year:

#1 Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan
Sarfaraz Khan

Only 22, Sarfaraz Khan has seen both sides of fame. Very early in his cricket career, he was suspended on charges of fudging his age by the Mumbai Cricket Association, before eventually being cleared. He was even criticized for his weight.

However, this Ranji season, Khan has been splendid for Mumbai. He smashed a superb 301 not out against Uttar Pradesh, an unbeaten 226 against Himachal Pradesh, 78 against Saurashtra, and 177 versus Madhya Pradesh.

In the IPL, he was the youngest to be bought by a franchise during the auction back in 2015, when he was purchased by RCB. Last year, he scored 180 runs in eight matches for KXIP at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 125.87. The expectations will be higher from the youngster this time around.

#2 Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi
Ravi Bishnoi
Advertisement

19-year-old Ravi Bishnoi is expected to continue India’s great tradition of producing leg-spinners. He proved his worth and talent in no uncertain terms in the U19 World Cup in South Africa, finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets in six matches at an average of 10.64 with three four-wicket hauls, with his best figures of 4/25 coming in the match against Japan.

Bishnoi starred in the final as well with 4 for 30 against Bangladesh but did not have enough runs to defend. The youngster can turn the ball big and possesses an excellent googly as well. Being a leg-spinner, he can turn matches around on his day.

#3 Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Only 18, Afghanistan off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been touted to achieve big things. On March 8, in the second T20I against Ireland, he claimed 3 for 38 to lead Afghanistan to an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

In February 2018, at the age of 16 years and 325 days, he became the youngest player to take a five-wicket haul in ODIs in a match against Zimbabwe. Earlier, on his ODI debut against Ireland, he was the Man of the Match for his 4 for 24. Rahman’s international exploits led him to be chosen by KXIP for the 2018 edition.

He repaid the faith with 14 wickets in 11 matches at a strike rate of 17.71. Although he managed only three scalps from five games last year, there is no doubt that Rahman has genuine wicket-taking ability and the mystery spinner can be a force to reckon with this year.

Published 10 Mar 2020, 13:45 IST
IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab Sarfaraz Khan Mujeeb ur Rahman
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sun, 29 Mar, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 2 | Mon, 30 Mar, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 3 | Tue, 31 Mar, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 4 | Wed, 01 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 5 | Thu, 02 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 6 | Fri, 03 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 7 | Sat, 04 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 8 | Sun, 05 Apr, 04:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 9 | Sun, 05 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 10 | Mon, 06 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 11 | Tue, 07 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 12 | Wed, 08 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 13 | Thu, 09 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 14 | Fri, 10 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Sat, 11 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 16 | Sun, 12 Apr, 04:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 17 | Sun, 12 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 18 | Mon, 13 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DC VS CSK preview
Match 19 | Tue, 14 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 20 | Wed, 15 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 21 | Thu, 16 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Fri, 17 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 23 | Sat, 18 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 24 | Sun, 19 Apr, 04:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DC VS KKR preview
Match 25 | Sun, 19 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 26 | Mon, 20 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 27 | Tue, 21 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 28 | Wed, 22 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 29 | Thu, 23 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 30 | Fri, 24 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 31 | Sat, 25 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Sun, 26 Apr, 04:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 33 | Sun, 26 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 34 | Mon, 27 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 35 | Tue, 28 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
Match 36 | Wed, 29 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 37 | Thu, 30 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 38 | Fri, 01 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DC preview
Match 39 | Sat, 02 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 40 | Sun, 03 May, 04:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 41 | Sun, 03 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DC VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Mon, 04 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 43 | Tue, 05 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 44 | Wed, 06 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 45 | Thu, 07 May, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 46 | Fri, 08 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 47 | Sat, 09 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 48 | Sun, 10 May, 04:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 49 | Sun, 10 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 50 | Mon, 11 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 51 | Tue, 12 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 52 | Wed, 13 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 53 | Thu, 14 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 54 | Fri, 15 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sat, 16 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DC preview
Match 56 | Sun, 17 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Australian Sheffield Shield
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Asia XI v World XI in Bangladesh 2020
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
IPL
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us