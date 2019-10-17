IPL 2020: 5 overseas players who might go unsold this year

The IPL auction is set to take place in Kolkata on 19 December

The IPL is in the news again, with the auction and trade window dates out. The auction will be held for the very first time in Kolkata, on the 19th of December. As for the trade window, the teams have time till the 14th of November to trade players.

This time around the auction is a small one, unlike the big auction we saw in 2018. But it will be exciting nonetheless. There is a high possibility that we might see some big names go under the hammer - players like Robin Uthappa, Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell would be looking for buyers.

But out of the many names that will go under the hammer, some might not get bids. Here is a look at five overseas players who could possibly go unsold this year:

#5 Andrew Tye

Considered a lethal bowler at the death not so long ago, Andrew Tye has lost his magic in the last one year. The Purple Cap winner of the 2018 IPL edition could only manage three wickets in six games for the Kings XI Punjab before getting dropped from the side.

There is a small chance that KXIP will retain this player. However, if the Australian comes into the auction, he might just miss IPL 2020 as his international form hasn't been anything great either.

In the 2019 edition of the IPL, Tye conceded 40 or more runs in three of his six matches. This is definitely a concern and neither Kings XI nor the other teams would want to be saddled with such a headache.

Hence, Tye might not get the chance of featuring in the biggest T20 league in the world next year.

