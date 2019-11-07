IPL 2020: 5 players who could attract the franchises during MSL 2019

Is it possible for someone from MSL 2019 make it into the IPL 2020

The IPL 2020 auction will take place on December 19, 2019, in Kolkata. The time has come for franchises to identify their requirements, and target players accordingly. Pre-auction strategies go beyond just boardroom meetings, with teams scouting potential targets throughout the year.

South Africa's Mzansi Super League, in particular, is expected to turn a lot of heads since it takes place so close to the auction. The high profile league boasts several talented overseas players who could match the requirements of the IPL franchises.

Based on their form coming into the 2019 MSL, these five players have a good chance of getting an IPL contract if they continue their momentum.

#5 Temba Bavuma

Temba Bavuma has earned a reputation as a brilliant Test batsman, but he is quite skilled in the shortest format of the game as well. Although he’s yet to prove himself on the big stage, Bavuma has shown glimpses of his abilities in recent months.

Bavuma captained the Highveld Lions to a series win in the 2019 CSA T20 Challenge. The right-hander's 63-ball 104 in the finals helped the team post the winning total of 203-4, a performance for which he won the Player of the Match.

Bavuma’s 76 runs in 2 T20Is during South Africa’s tour of India show that he can adapt to Indian conditions as well. A good MSL this time around should ideally see the 29-year-old South African batsman rewarded with an IPL contract.

