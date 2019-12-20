IPL 2020 Auction: Strongest possible XI of all eight teams

Homecoming for Maxwell

The IPL 2020 auction was a pretty eventful affair as the teams put their best foot forward and looked to plug the gaps in their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

While teams like the Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad were relatively quiet and made only a few purchases, all eyes were on teams like the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals who had quite a few slots to fill. The teams seem to have done reasonably well in forming strong squads with the limited options that were available on the day.

With a little over 60 players picked across the eight franchises, there is going to be a lot of analysis about the way the eight teams could lineup. Here is the list of the strongest possible XIs of all the eight teams in an approach to understand how these teams might line-up in IPL 2020.

#8 Rajasthan Royals

Will it be third-time lucky for Royals and Unadkat ?

Squad

Batsman: Jos Buttler (wk), Steve Smith, Sanju Samson (wk), Manan Vohra, Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat (wk), David Miller.

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Shashank Singh, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia.

Spinners: Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Anirudha Joshi.

Fast bowlers: Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Oshane Thomas, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye.

Robin Uthappa was perhaps the biggest buy for Rajasthan Royals. Uthappa's years of experience playing on the Indian pitches will be crucial to the Royals' chances in the absence of former skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who was traded to Delhi Capitals.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has created quite a stir with his pyrotechnics at the top of the order might have to wait a little for his IPL debut. David Miller was one of their best bargain buys at a price of just ₹75 lakh.

The Royals did manage to get in T20 specialist pacers Andrew Tye and Tom Curran in the final stages of the auction, but it will be interesting to see how they slot in either of them in the playing XI owing to an already strong overseas contingent.

Strongest XI: Jos Buttler (wk), Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot.

