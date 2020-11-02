IPL 2020, DC vs RCB: 3 player battles to watch out for

Looking to secure the second place in the IPL 2020 points table, Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match number 55 of the tournament at Abu Dhabi on Monday.

DC and RCB have been stuck on 14 points for a while. After an exceptional first half in IPL 2020, Delhi have hit a rut, losing four matches in a row. RCB have fared only slightly better with three back-to-back losses. Still, one of the two sides will finish in the top two, depending on who wins Monday’s clash.

Delhi’s turn of fortunes in IPL 2020 has coincided with both their batting and bowling department failing to deliver in the last few games. They cannot afford another failure if they are to stay in the tournament.

In contrast, RCB’s bowling has been fairly impressive, but the batting has let the team down. As RCB and DC fight to capture a playoffs berth in IPL 2020, here are three player battles than can potentially turn the tide.

#1. Shikhar Dhawan vs Chris Morris

Shikhar Dhawan

Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan is having a rather bizarre IPL 2020. After an unimpressive start, he lifted his game to register scores of 69 not out, 57, 101 not out and 106 not out.

But, just when it seemed the left-hander had hit his peak, Dhawan stumbled and has only managed six runs in his last two innings, including ducks during his last two visits to the crease. With Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw being unable to deliver from the other end, it will be imperative for Dhawan to find his mojo back to keep DC alive in IPL 2020.

Chris Morris

All-rounder Chris Morris has been a brilliant addition to the RCB IPL 2020 squad ever since he recovered from injury. In the eight games that he has played, Morris has snared 11 wickets at a strike rate of 16.18 and an exceptional economy rate of 6.43. His accuracy has been Morris’ biggest asset, and he has forced false strokes out of a few batsmen.

Morris also has an excellent yorker in his kitty. Knowing Dhawan has failed to score in his last two games, Morris would look to put additional pressure on the left-hander. Dhawan will have to be equally agile to tide over the tough period.

#2. AB de Villiers vs Ravichandran Ashwin

AB de Villiers

Following his game-changing 55 from 22 against Rajasthan Royals, AB de Villiers has been unable to repeat his magic in IPL 2020. His recent scores have been 39, 15 and 24. It is not a mere co-incidence that Bangalore lost all three matches.

Still, with 363 runs from 13 IPL 2020 games at a strike rate of 163.51, he remains RCB’s most dominant batsman. De Villiers will need to find his striking ability again to put Bangalore back on the victory path.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Similar to de Villiers, DC lead spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s performances in IPL 2020 too have fizzled out after a bright start. After a match-winning 2 for 22 against Royals, he hasn’t picked up more than one wicket in the last seven matches. Ashwin has looked dangerous a couple of times, but in the last few matches he has struggled for rhythm.

His ineffectiveness has contributed to DC’s woes. De Villiers is someone who always looks to take on spinners. With both Ashwin and de Villiers desperate to get back to their best, their tussle promises to be a tense one.

#3. Devdutt Padikkal vs Kagiso Rabada

Devdutt Padikkal

Like skipper Virat Kohli and de Villiers, young RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal’s consistency too has taken a beating of late in IPL 2020. He did score a fine 74 against Mumbai Indians, but it was a lone hand in a losing cause.

With 422 runs from 13 games at a strike rate of 127.10 and four fifties, Devdutt Padikkal has been the find of the season for RCB. With a place in the playoffs on the line, he will want to come up with another good score at the start of the innings to clear RCB’s path of progress.

Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada is still the joint wicket-taker in IPL 2020 with 23 wickets from 13 games, along with Jasprit Bumrah. However, he too has not been able to deliver in the last couple of games. After picking up 2 for 33 against KKR, he was hammered for 54 in his four overs by Sunrisers.

In the defeat to Mumbai Indians, he conceded 27 in his three overs. Considering the do-or-die situation, Rabada will have to lift his game, and bring back his yorkers and dangerous short balls. If he can get Padikkal early, DC can look to build pressure on the likes of Kohli and de Villiers.