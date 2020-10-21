KKR vs RCB: 3 player battles to watch out for

Having registered victories in their previous encounters, both the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be high on confidence when they face each other in match 39 of IPL 2020 at Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

While KKR needed a Super Over to defeat David Warner's team, RCB registered another impressive victory over the Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets. In the IPL 2020 points table, RCB are just ahead of KKR. The Bangalore side are in third place with 12 points from nine games while Kolkata have 10 points from as many games.

On current form as well, RCB holds a slight edge over KKR as they have a nicely balanced batting and bowling outfit. Kolkata, in contrast, are still searching for the right starting combination.

When KKR and RCB take on each other, these will be the three key battles to look out for.

#1. AB de Villiers vs Lockie Ferguson

AB de Villiers

If not for AB de Villiers’ spectacular knocks, RCB too might have found themselves in a situation similar to Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab. The former South African captain has almost single-handedly pulled RCB out of trouble more than once. His 285 runs have come at an Andre Russell-like strike rate of 190.

The last time these two teams met at Sharjah, de Villiers’ spectacular 73 from 33 sank KKR. He will go into the latest contest against Kolkata, having played an important role in RCB's triumph against Rajasthan with 55 not out in 22 balls, including three sixes off Jaydev Unadkat.

Lockie Ferguson

Speaking of confidence, Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson will also be on a high, having made his mark in IPL 2020 in scintillating fashion against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Warming the benches for the first half of the tournament, Ferguson turned into a star performer for KKR in his very first match of IPL 2020.

Bowling with extreme pace, he sent back dangerous New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and got the better of Priyam Garg and Manish Pandey. He was not done yet and ensured victory for KKR, dismantling David Warner and Abdul Samad in the Super Over.

It will be tough for Ferguson to dominate against the legendary de Villiers, but he should be up for a fight.

#2. Virat Kohli vs Varun Chakravarthy

Virat Kohli

RCB skipper Virat Kohli’s tussles with spinners have produced some fascinating moments in the IPL. While the modern-day great is often at ease against most types of bowling, spinners have proved to be his bane at times.

In international cricket, Aussie leggie Adam Zampa (currently with RCB) has a dominant record against Kohli while, in the IPL, RR spinner Shreyas Gopal has made the RCB captain look ordinary more than once.

With the pitches slowing down, Kohli has found it challenging to score at a quick pace in the last couple of games.

Varun Chakravarthy

KKR leggie Varun Chakravarthy’s role in the team has assumed a greater significance given the troubles Sunil Narine has been facing with his bowling action. Chakravarthy has played a dual role for KKR, keeping the runs down (economy 7.31), and picking up wickets as well.

Although Chakravarthy has only seven scalps to show for his efforts, he has snared some big names, from David Warner to MS Dhoni. Can he add Kohli to the list?

#3. Eoin Morgan vs Yuzvendra Chahal

Eoin Morgan

Although KKR were hammered by Mumbai in Eoin Morgan’s first outing as captain this season, the England World Cup-winning skipper will be pleased with the manner in which his team fought back against SRH. Morgan played a crucial role with the bat himself, hammering a quick-fire 34 from 23 balls.

The left-hander has done an excellent job for KKR in IPL 2020 with such sizzling cameos to lift the team more than once. Against RCB, Morgan could come up against the crafty leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Yuzvendra Chahal

30-year-old Chahal has used all his experience and variations to make a significant impact in IPL 2020. Chahal has toyed with the batsmen's minds, tricking them into playing false strokes.

His skills have seen him capture 13 wickets in nine matches for RCB at a strike rate of under 16. The unorthodox Morgan is not someone who will fall for Chahal’s tricks easily, making it a battle of equals.