IPL 2020: Looking at the franchises that India's U19 heroes will play for

Yashasvi Jaiswal

While the recently-concluded final of the ICC U19 World Cup might not have sparked any celebrations for the Indian fans, the quality of talent pool on display calls for a toast of no lesser significance. Led by 19-year-old Priyam Garg, India's promising young brigade in South Africa was filled with skilful batsmen, wily spin bowlers, and an exciting pace pack; giving the fans plenty to look forward to.

After grabbing the limelight in the U19 World Cup, these fledgeling talents are soon expected to be the talking points in the upcoming edition of the IPL. And given the kind of talent that has burst out of the domestic T20 league, the youngsters will be itching to make the most of the opportunity and announce themselves as the world watches on.

Here's whom India's U19 heroes will play for in IPL 2020.

5. Akash Singh - Rajasthan Royals

Akash Singh

A left-arm pacer who can trouble the batsmen with his discipline and seam movement, Akash Singh can prove to be a handful on bowler-friendly surfaces. The 17-year-old first made the news by picking up 10 wickets for no runs in an open tournament played in Jaipur.

Coming to this year's U19 World Cup, Singh succeeded in catching the eye with his impressive display of seam bowling. Picking up 7 wickets at a miserly economy of 3.81, Singh stood as a crucial member of India's pace battery in the tournament. The youngster's spell of 3/30 against Australia in the quarterfinal was particularly impressive and helped India clean up the tail in quick succession.

At the IPL 2020 auction, Akash Singh was picked by the Rajasthan Royals for his base price of INR 20 lakh, giving him the opportunity to work alongside the likes of Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, and Jos Buttler among other heavyweights in the team. Interestingly, he was also the youngest buy at the auctions. Come the mega event in March and the local lad will be raring to prove his worth with the ball in hand.

1 / 5 NEXT