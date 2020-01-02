IPL 2020: Most significant foreign pick for each franchise

Mohit Kalra FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 02, 2020

Jan 02, 2020 IST SHARE

Glenn Maxwell returns to his former team KXIP after 3 years

As the Indian Premier League is approaching, the excitement of seeing the mix of Indian and foreign cricketers playing together is increasing. Every year the IPL teams bank upon their foreign players to get what the Indian mix couldn't provide. Some get lucky to bag them for a bargain price while some of them are forced to go over budget due to the auction pressure.

After all these years, players like Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, David Warner, Andre Russell, and many more have raised their game by a notch or two after joining the new teams. Here is a list of one player from each franchise, who can be influential in the upcoming IPL season.

Can Curran rise for CSK in 2020

Chennai Super Kings got the better of the bid-war against Delhi Capitals to get the services of Sam Curran for INR 5.5 crores. The English all-rounder made his IPL debut last year for Kings XI Punjab and his more than decent performances earned him a contract for the upcoming season as well. The 21-year-old cricketer took a match-winning hat-trick against DC last year that gained him limelight. Curran can swing the new ball and partnering him with Deepak Chahar might turn out to be fruitful for CSK. Furthermore, he has yorkers and slower cutters in his armoury which can be useful in the death overs, especially at the slow wicket of Chepauk.

The Englishman can also strike the ball coming lower down the order at 6 or 7, and extends the CSK batting order with Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja already performing that job. MS Dhoni loves to have plenty of bowling options and it will be interesting to see if he can slot in Sam Curran in the XI on a regular basis.

1 / 8 NEXT