IPL 2020: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after DC vs RCB match (updated)

Kagiso Rabada wrested the IPL 2020 Purple Cap from Jasprit Bumrah as the DC speedster took 2 wickets tonight to further his tally to 25 wickets for the season. There was no change in the batting charts and KL Rahul looks set to win his maiden Orange Cap, having scored 670 runs so far.

Shikhar Dhawan scored his 3rd IPL 2020 half-century and narrowed the gap with KL Rahul to 125 runs. The DC opener is 2nd on the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list with a tally of 525 runs in 14 matches at an impressive average of 47.72.

21-year-old Devdutt Padikkal smashed his 5th IPL 2020 fifty and leapfrogged his captain to occupy 3rd position with 472 runs under his belt. Virat Kohli occupies the slot below him with an aggregate of 460 runs.

Despite getting out for a measly 9-ball 7 tonight, Shreyas Iyer – Virat Kohli’s RCB counterpart – moved into the top 10 of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list. The DC captain is 9th in the table with 421 runs to his name from 14 games.

Anrich Nortje climbed up the IPL 2020 bowling charts (Credits: IPLT20.com)

On the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list, Yuzvendra Chahal remained in 4th position after going wicketless tonight. The RCB leg-spinner is on 20 wickets and 1 slot below third-placed Jofra Archer by virtue of having an inferior economy rate.

Anrich Nortje, though, jumped up 2 places after returning figures of 3 for 33 and bagging the Man-of-the-Match award. The South African pacer is 7th on the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list, having scalped 19 wickets in 13 matches at a remarkable strike-rate of 15.89.

The focus will shift to Sharjah tomorrow as the SunRisers Hyderabad take on the Mumbai Indians with an aim to booking the final playoffs spot. While David Warner would want to climb up the IPL 2020 batting charts, Bumrah would know he is just 2 wickets shy of getting hold of the Purple Cap yet again.

DC’s narrow victory helps both themselves and RCB qualify for the IPL 2020 playoffs

DC and RCB joined MI in the IPL 2020 playoffs (Credits: IPLT20.com)

Ajinkya Rahane’s maiden fifty this season and an all-round bowling performance helped the Delhi Capitals secure a place in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2020 playoffs on Monday. DC beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets in Match 55 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The win pits DC against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 1 on November 5, while RCB will face either KKR or SRH in the Eliminator the following evening.

After Shreyas Iyer opted to field first, RCB didn’t get off to the start they were hoping for as Josh Philippe perished for a scratchy 17-ball 12. But captain Virat Kohli (29 off 24) and Devdutt Padikkal (50 off 41) steadied the ship by putting on 57 runs for the second wicket.

Even after both of them were dismissed in quick succession, AB de Villiers (35 off 21) and Shivam Dube (17 off 11) ensured RCB reached a competitive 152 for 7 at the end of 20 overs.

Chasing 153 to secure a place in the top 2, the Capitals were rocked early as Mohammad Siraj accounted for Prithvi Shaw (9 off 6) in the second over of the run-chase. Opener Shikhar Dhawan (54 off 41) and Ajinkya Rahane (60 off 46) then stitched an 88-run second-wicket stand to put DC in the driver’s seat.

Though none of them could carry on till the end, Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis held their nerves to make sure DC qualified for the IPL 2020 knockouts with 6 balls to spare and RCB lose their 4th match on the bounce.