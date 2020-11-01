IPL 2020: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after RCB vs SRH match (updated)

On a day of double-headers that ended in facile victories, Jasprit Bumrah became the new holder of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap after he got past Kagiso Rabada by virtue of having a better economy – both are on 23 wickets apiece. There was no change at the top of the Orange Cap list as KL Rahul continues to lead the charts with 641 runs under his belt.

Shikhar Dhawan remains in 2nd position with an aggregate of 471 runs, after accumulating just 6 runs across his last 3 innings. The DC opener is followed by David Warner, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal – all of whom failed to score big today.

Quinton de Kock, however, climbed up the rungs after scoring a 28-ball 26 against DC earlier today. The MI wicketkeeper-batsman is in sixth position on the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list, having scored 418 runs so far in the season. Shreyas Iyer scored a scratchy 25 off 29 today and occupies the slot below de Kock with 414 runs to his name.

Yuzvendra Chahal moved into the top 3 of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list (Credits: IPLT20.com)

Yuzvendra Chahal returned impressive figures of 2 for 19 tonight and broke into the top 3 of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list. The RCB leg-spinner is on 20 wickets, just 3 wickets short of Rabada and Bumrah.

Trent Boult also furthered his tally to 20 wickets for the season after picking 3 for 21 from 4 overs versus DC today. The Kiwi speedster, however, occupies the 4th position since he has a higher economy rate than that of Chahal.

Rashid Khan dropped to 7th position having picked up 18 wickets so far, while DC pacer Anrich Nortje is one place below him with 16 scalps under his belt. Rahul Chahar, though, remained in 10th position with 14 wickets in his kitty from 12 games.

The action will shift to another double-header tomorrow as the Kings XI Punjab lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders take on the Rajasthan Royals in what will be a virtual knockout.

While KL Rahul would want to extend his lead at the top of the batting charts and guarantee himself a maiden IPL Orange Cap, Jofra Archer would know he is just 2 wickets shy of breaking into the top 3 of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list.

IPL 2020 top 4 race still open after MI and SRH secure convincing victories

SRH are 4th in the IPL 2020 points table having won 6 of the 13 games played (Credits: IPLT20.com)

Jason Holder’s all-round performance helped the SunRisers Hyderabad stay in the hunt for a playoffs spot after they beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets in Match 52 of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

After David Warner opted to field first, Sandeep Sharma began on a strong note by removing the in-form Devdutt Padikkal (5 off 8) and captain Virat Kohli (7 off 7) with just 28 runs on the board.

Josh Philippe (32 off 31) and AB de Villiers (24 off 24) tried to resurrect the innings with a 43-run third-wicket partnership, but a combined bowling effort – all 5 bowlers used were among the wickets – helped SRH restrict RCB to a meager 120 for 7.

Chasing 121 for victory, Washington Sundar (1 for 21) jolted SRH early as he removed David Warner in the second over. But, Wriddhiman Saha (39 off 32) and Manish Pandey (26 off 19) took the attack to RCB by putting on 50 runs for the second wicket off just 32 balls.

There were a few hiccups in the middle before Jason Holder smashed an unbeaten 26 off just 10 deliveries to help SRH break into the IPL 2020 top 4, and in turn, hand RCB their third defeat on the trot.

Earlier in the day, Ishan Kishan’s unbeaten 72 off 47 balls and a combined bowling effort helped the Mumbai Indians firm their place in the top 2 after beating the Delhi Capitals by 9 wickets in Match 51 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium.

After Kieron Pollard elected to field first, Trent Boult (3 for 21) gave MI the perfect start as he accounted for openers Prithvi Shaw (10 off 11) and Shikhar Dhawan (0 off 2) within 3 overs.

Captain Shreyas Iyer (25 off 29) and Rishabh Pant (21 off 24) steadied the ship with a 35-run second-wicket stand but Jasprit Bumrah’s purple patch continued as he returned impressive figures of 3 for 17 to restrict the Capitals to a paltry 110 for 9.

In reply, Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan put on 68 runs for the first wicket before the former perished to Anrich Nortje for a 28-ball 26. Kishan, however, continued in his merry way and completed his third IPL 2020 fifty as the Capitals fell to their fourth successive loss.