IPL 2020 Qualifier 2: 4 in-form players who will be crucial to SRH’s fortunes

Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2020 at Abu Dhabi on Sunday. SRH recovered brilliantly after being at the brink of elimination, winning five of their last six matches. They put up a methodical show against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator to clinch a six-wicket triumph.

They will undoubtedly have the upper hand in Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals, which will be a knockout clash. SRH beat DC in both their league clashes in IPL 2020, and will be keen to complete a hat-trick. In the first match at Abu Dhabi, Hyderabad got the better of Delhi by 15 runs, and in the second contest at Dubai, they thrashed Shreyas Iyer’s men by 88 runs.

SRH’s incredible turnaround has been engineered by some smart changes in the playing eleven in the last few games. So as SRH look to make yet another IPL final, here are four in-form players who could hold the key to the team’s fortunes in Qualifier 2 as well.

4 in-form players who will be crucial to SRH’s fortunes

#1. David Warner

David Warner

After a middling start to IPL 2020, SRH skipper David Warner seems to be peaking just at the right time. His 66 from 34 balls reignited Hyderabad’s campaign along with Wriddhiman Saha’s 87 in the same contest. He also starred with a smashing 85 not out from 58 balls in the do-or-die contest against Mumbai.

With 546 runs from 15 games, he has also created a new record, becoming the first batsman to record 500+ runs in six consecutive IPL seasons. Warner was unlucky to have been given out controversially against RCB in the Eliminator. SRH managed to tide over the setback thanks to Kane Williamson’s mature knock. Warner would now be raring to have another go at DC in Qualifier 2.

#2. Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma has filled a huge void for SRH.

The unassuming Sandeep Sharma has ensured that Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s absence has not been felt ever since being brought into the playing eleven. In 12 games, Sharma has snared 13 wickets at a strike rate of 22.15 and an economy of 7.16. It is in the last few games though that Sharma has really come into his own.

Nine of his 13 wickets have come in the last five matches. He claimed match-winning figures of 2 for 20 against RCB, and 3 for 34 in the 10-wicket triumph over Mumbai Indians. Against Bangalore, Sharma claimed a proud record when he became the first batsman to dismiss Virat Kohli for a record seven times. Having gone wicketless in the Eliminator, Sharma will be keen to get back among the wickets in Qualifier 2.

#3. Jason Holder

Jason Holder

SRH have been a completely different team since all-rounder Jason Holder has come into the mix. The West Indies Test captain has claimed 13 wickets in only six matches at a strike rate of 11.07 and an economy of 7.62.

His bowling analysis in the last three matches have been 2 for 27 against RCB, 2 for 25 against Mumbai Indians and 3 for 25 in the Eliminator against Bangalore. Every time that Holder has come into bowl, he has made an impact.

With the bat as well, Holder has played a couple of crucial knocks at critical junctures to pave SRH’s path to victory. He smashed an unbeaten 26 from 10 against RCB, with three sixes to sink RCB’s faint hopes in the league match. Against the same opposition in the Eliminator, Holder again contributed with an unbeaten 24 from 20 to give Kane Williamson company at the end of a chase. He will be expected to continue the run in Qualifier 2 as well.

#4. Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan

If we look at Rashid Khan’s record against DC itself in the two games that SRH have played against them in IPL 2020, Delhi will have a lot to worry. He claimed sensational figures of 3 for 14 the first time these two sides met at Abu Dhabi, dismissing Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. In the return encounter at Dubai, Rashid did even better by claiming figures of 3 for 7. This time his victims were Ajinkya Rahane, Shimron Hetmyer and Axar Patel. Delhi will have to figure out a way to deal with Rashid for sure.

Overall as well, Rashid has been having a fantastic time in IPL 2020. He has claimed 19 wickets in 15 games at a strike rate of 18.94 and an economy of 5.30. However, he has picked up only two wickets in the last three matches while being economical. It has worked well for SRH as the other bowlers have chipped in with brilliant performances. Rashid though would be keen to maintain his stranglehold over Delhi.