IPL 2020: Top 5 overseas debutants to watch out for

Siddarth N FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Will this be a frequent occurence in IPL 2020?

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League is set to commence at the end of the month and the tournament promises to be an exciting affair after the recently concluded auction in December 2019, where teams weren't afraid to splash the cash.

With the mega auction planned to take place before the start of the IPL 14, the current season represents a free-hit of sorts for the franchises, as players for signed for big money with the hope they that deliver the goods this time around.

The likes of Chris Gayle, David Warner, Lasith Malinga and Kieron Pollard, amongst others, have dazzled the IPL with their brilliance over the years and are still going strong, which is conclusive proof that foreign exports are just as important as the local talent, if not more.

62 players received bids in the auction and the eight franchises added to their squads in an attempt to tie up loose ends, as the Kolkata Knight Riders made Pat Cummins the most expensive foreign purchase in the history of the tournament with a whopping bid of INR 15.5 crores.

While the usual suspects all found takers, with the likes Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch and Eoin Morgan attracting big money bids, here are 5 overseas debutants who could take the IPL by storm this season.

#5 Fabian Allen - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Fabian Allen could be a useful allrounder for the SRH this season

Over the years, SRH have developed a reputation of unearthing gems and honing their talents throughout the tournament, and Fabian Allen's capture for INR 50 lakhs seems to be heading in the same direction.

In the absence of the multi-dimensional Shakib Al Hassan, there is a case to be made that Allen could be drafted into the playing XI, as he is capable of making useful contributions in all aspects of the game.

A batting all-rounder by trade, the West Indian's left-arm spin could be a wildcard option for the Orange Army, as they've weaved their magic with Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi over the years. The 24-year-old is also a livewire on the field, which comes as a silver lining to his ability with bat and ball.

Advertisement

Allen is a household name in the T20 circuit and is one of the most exciting players to come out of the West Indies in recent weeks, as he looks to make a name for himself in the most glamorous limited-overs competition in the world. With a strike rate of 165 at an average of 25, Allen's hard-hitting with the bat is exemplified by his numbers and has an economy of 7.27, with 14 wickets in 27 T20s.

While it remains likely that SRH's four overseas slots will be filled by the likes of David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan, Allen is sure to be in the reckoning for a place in the side, as he's established himself as a key T20 asset for the West Indies in recent years.

1 / 5 NEXT