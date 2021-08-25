IPL 2021: 3 DC players to watch out for in the second leg

Comfortably placed at the top of the points table, Delhi Capitals (DC) are among the favorites to win the coveted IPL crown this year. Led by a young Rishabh Pant in the India leg of the tournament, DC have won six of their last eight games and are on the brink of qualifying for the play-offs.

With a mixed team of young and experienced players in the squad, the Capitals possess immense depth in both their batting and bowling lineups. On that note, we take a look at three players from the DC squad whom opponents would certainly be wary of while going into the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

#1 Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer missed the first leg of IPL 2021

After missing out on the first leg of the IPL due to injury, the second leg in the UAE comes as a blessing in disguise for the former DC captain. Having stayed out of action for more than seven months due to injury, Iyer would be hungry to score good runs and make his mark in the remaining games of IPL 2021.

With the T20 World Cup scheduled for later this year, Shreyas Iyer will certainly look to impress the Indian selectors with his IPL performances and make a strong case for his selection.

It would also be interesting to see if DC would persist with Rishabh Pant or hand over the team's captaincy back to Shreyas Iyer upon his return.

#2 Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan's performances have been phenomenal so far

One of the best performers in the first leg of the IPL, Avesh Khan is currently second in the Purple Cap standings with 14 wickets to his name in eight games. Having bowled at a superb economy of 7.70 runs per over, Avesh Khan has impressed one and all with his brilliance with the ball.

With best figures of 3/32 from the first half of IPL 2021, Avesh Khan will be keen to improve on his performance in the next leg of the competition. With Delhi Capitals (DC) nearly guaranteed a play-off berth, Avesh will have an abundant chance to justify his worth in the UAE.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan

There's a lot at stake for Shikhar Dhawan going into the IPL

With the T20 World Cup coming up, all eyes will be on Shikhar Dhawan's form during the remaining games of IPL 2021. Since there are multiple contenders for India's opening slot for the T20 World Cup, Shikhar Dhawan will certainly need to demonstrate splendid form in the remaining matches for the Capitals.

Dhawan's highest score this season is 92 so far and he will eagerly eye the three-figure mark in the UAE leg of the IPL. His performances at the top of the order will be crucial if DC want to go all the way and lift the IPL trophy for the first time. Given what's at stake, Dhawan will certainly be someone to watch out for in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

