IPL 2021: 3 MI players who can win the Orange Cap

Defending IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have had a topsy-turvy season so far. MI had to play their first five games on the slow and turning surface in Chennai. Their power-hitters were unable to have impactful performances as they had to adjust to the conditions.

However, MI won both their games on the batting-friendly surface in Delhi. With the remainder of the IPL 2021 season set to be played in the UAE, there is a good chance that MI batsmen will dominate the run-scoring charts.

On that note, let's take a look at three players from MI who can win the Orange Cap.

#3 Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock can be threatening when in full flow

One of the most dangerous white-ball openers in the world at the moment, Quinton de Kock was traded to MI before the IPL 2019 season. Since then, he has simply been sensational for the five-time IPL champions.

De Kock scored 529 and 503 runs respectively in his first two seasons for MI and was one of their main weapons at the top of the order. He has had an okayish season in IPL 2021 so far, with 155 runs scored from six games that include a half century.

But if De Kock gets into his groove, it is difficult to stop him. Given his current form against Sri Lanka, the Proteas opener will be one of the players to watch out for in the race for the Orange Cap.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav is batting like a dream at the moment

Suryakumar Yadav has been brilliant with the bat for MI and has been one of the main reasons for their dominance. Since his move to the defending champions in 2018, Suryakumar has scored over 1400 runs and has been a vital cog in the MI wheel.

Suryakumar has had a decent season so far with the bat, having scored 173 runs from seven games with a half-century to his name. But he has also batted at a strike-rate of 144.16.

After a sensational tour of Sri Lanka, Yadav has made his way into the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup. He is probably in the form of his life and will be a contender for the leading run-getter in the IPL.

#1 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma was in good form in the first phase of the IPL

Rohit Sharma has simply been brilliant as the captain of MI. He has five titles to his name as the skipper but as a batsman, he has always had mediocre seasons by his high standards.

However, this time, the Hitman has already scored 250 runs in seven games, with five of those being on difficult batting pitches in Chennai. Rohit Sharma was also in tremendous form against England and also brought up his first overseas hundred in Test cricket.

Also Read

The MI captain will be brimming with confidence and if he gets into his groove, he will be unstoppable.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee