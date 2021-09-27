IPL 2021: 3 top run-scorers for the Delhi Capitals so far

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have been the side to beat in IPL 2021 so far and their strong run continued even in the UAE as they pipped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to consolidate their position at the top of the points table.

Delhi's batsmen have been crucial in their wins with openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw leading from the front. Rishabh Pant has played his part with some destructive cameos in the end, and they will look to boost their middle order in the matches to come.

That said, we take a look at the three top run-scorers for DC in the tournament so far.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan | 430 runs from 10 matches in IPL 2021

Shikhar Dhawan has been on a roll since the start of the IPL. The southpaw has been integral in getting Delhi off to great starts along with Prithvi Shaw, who has had quite the run himself.

Dhawan leads the overall pack of run-scorers in the tournament as well with 430 runs from 10 matches at an average of 47.77 and a strike rate of 130.09 along with nine fifties.

#2 Prithvi Shaw | 329 runs from 10 matches

Whether it was setting a target or chasing it, the young opener's breezy starts played a crucial role in DC's wins this IPL. Shaw notched up 329 runs in this edition at an average of 32.90 and a strike rate of 160.48 — the best among the top 10 batsmen in the tournament.

DC will be hoping he will continue to provide electric starts as they prep for a competitive playoff season.

#3 Rishabh Pant | 272 runs from 10 matches

Also Read

The DC skipper has been instrumental with the bat in the middle order for the side, scoring 272 runs from 10 matches at an average of 38.85 and a strike rate of 131.40.

Pant will be eager to contribute with the bat as Delhi will be gunning for their first title in the IPL.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar