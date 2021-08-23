IPL 2021: 4 Australian players to watch out for in UAE

The motto of the IPL is 'Where Talent Meets Opportunity' and over the years, the league has lived up to this billing. It has become a league where international players are tested and give a great account of not only their technique, but also their temperament.

The Australians have played a huge part in making the IPL a global brand and right from its inception, Australian players have been an intrinsic part of the league. Such has been their performance that a number of these players have also gone on to captain different franchises.

Here we take a look at the 5 Australian players to watch for in IPL 2021:

1.) Marcus Stoinis

Can Stoinis inspire Delhi Capitals to their maiden IPL triumph?

Marcus Stoinis has fitted into the Delhi Capitals team seamlessly. In the previous season, he provided balance to the side and played a number of key innings for the franchise. Such was his form that he was promoted to open the innings during the playoff stage.

In 17 matches last season, he scored 352 runs at an average of 25.14 and with a strike rate of 148.52. He bowled a number of key overs as well and picked up 13 wickets last season.

He needs to be at his best if Delhi are to continue their dominance at the top of the table and the conditions in UAE should suit his game perfectly.

2.) Glenn Maxwell

Can Glenn Maxwell finally light up the IPL with RCB?

Glenn Maxwell was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore at a whopping INR 14.25 crore and it did raise a few eyebrows. For his talent and ability, he has not been able to justify his high billing in the league over the years.

However, if the first seven matches of the league are anything to go by, he might have finally found a side where he can play without any pressure and a side where he is not the center of all attraction. In the seven games, he has scored 223 runs at an average of 37.16 and with a strike rate of 144.80.

If he fires when the season resumes, this could finally be RCB's year.

Bold Diaries: Ready for the UAE Challenge



A quick catch up with some of the RCB stars before they started their quarantine in Bengaluru.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #HomeComing pic.twitter.com/IPw0UkPRMI — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 23, 2021

3.) David Warner

David Warner is an IPL legend and would want to bounce back

When the IPL was called off, Sunrisers Hyderabad were languishing at the last spot and nothing was in order for the side. David Warner looked lost as a batsman, axed as the skipper of the side and lost his spot. Kane Williamson replaced him as the captain of the side.

But David Warner should be back as the side's opener and he will be hungry to prove his mettle. The Australian team will also be keeping a close eye on the southpaw ahead of the T20 World Cup, which is slated to be held in the UAE after the IPL.

4.) Steve Smith

Steve Smith will push for a bumper IPL with Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals purchased Steve Smith at his base price and he can be used as the perfect foil to the belligerence of Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan at the top of the order.

Smith can play a defined role in the side - one where he can drop anchor and play deep into the innings. He did look ruffled in the first phase, but is now rested and will be keen to make it big in the IPL. He will want to be ready to play a big part in Australia going all the way in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava