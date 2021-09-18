IPL 2021: 4 Indian players to watch out for in the 2nd phase

The final countdown to the 2nd phase of this edition’s IPL has started after a 4-month waiting period. In this time frame, players have traveled around and played different formats in different conditions. Their form has improved and dipped, and some teams have roped in replacements as well.

With more than 30 matches pending to be played at the league stage, the tournament is still wide open for all teams. Additionally, with the T20 World Cup scheduled to happen at the same venue within a few days post this IPL, the excitement leading up to this 2nd phase of this IPL is enormous.

Considering all this, let us look at the 4 Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming month.

#1 Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya is expected to be bowling regularly

The 27-year-old all-rounder has of late turned out to be a batsman, citing injury reasons. Since his back injury in 2018, the rising star from Baroda has not bowled his full quota of overs regularly.

The allrounder, with a golden arm, has bagged 42 wickets in the 45 T20I innings he has played to date. A wicket-taker who could bowl at 135+ kmph with slow ball and cutter variations in slower pitches of UAE is a big plus.

The Mumbai Indians played five bowlers with Hardik Pandya and Keiron Pollard as sixth bowling options during the initial phase of this IPL. Considering that and the World Cup ahead, Pandya is expected to lend his medium bowling services more often than before in the coming months.

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh