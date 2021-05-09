IPL 2021: 4 injured players who can make a comeback if the event is held later in the year

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) had to be postponed indefinitely as a number of COVID-19 cases started emerging in the tournament’s bio-bubble.

While the BCCI was adamant on IPL 2021 carrying on in spite of the raging pandemic in the country, they were left with no option but to halt the event once the bio-secure bubble was compromised.

The organizers have made it clear that IPL 2021 has only been temporarily suspended and not canceled. While it is too early to finalize a date for the resumption of the tournament, according to some reports, the BCCI is eyeing a September window.

English counties, as well as Sri Lanka Cricket, have offered to host the remainder of IPL 2021 later in the year.

Injured cricketers who can return for second half of IPL 2021

A few prominent names missed out on the first half of IPL 2021, as they got injured either before the tournament began or during the initial stages of the T20 league. Here are four such players who can make a comeback if IPL 2021 does get underway later in the year.

#1 Shreyas Iyer (DC)

Shreyas Iyer. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Regular Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of IPL 2021 after he hurt his shoulder while fielding in the first ODI of the series against England at home. Iyer lost his balance and fell on his left shoulder while trying to stop a shot from Jonny Bairstow. Wincing in extreme pain, he was immediately taken off the field.

While it was initially reported that Iyer had been ruled out of the ODI series, it was later revealed that he would have to undergo a shoulder surgery, which meant he couldn’t take part in IPL 2021.

Delhi Capitals (DC) co-owner Parth Jindal even posted a tweet indicating the same. He wrote:

“Absolutely devastated and gutted for our skipper @ShreyasIyer15 - stay strong captain - hope for a very quick recovery. Have full faith that you will come back even stronger from this. India needs you in the T20 World Cup. @DelhiCapitals @BCCI.”

Iyer underwent a successful shoulder surgery in April and promised that he will be "back in no time".

Surgery was a success and with lion-hearted determination, I’ll be back in no time 🦁 Thank you for your wishes 😊 pic.twitter.com/F9oJQcSLqH — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) April 8, 2021

#2 Ben Stokes (RR)

Ben Stokes. Pic: IPLT20.COM

There were massive expectations from world-class all-rounder Ben Stokes when IPL 2021 began. However, it all turned out to be a massive anti-climax as Stokes was ruled out of the tournament after the Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) first match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Stokes injured a finger on his left hand while diving to take a catch of Chris Gayle. On further investigation, it was found that Stokes had sustained a broken finger, and was thus ruled out of IPL 2021.

Stokes had a forgettable match as he was dismissed for a duck and bowled only one over, which cost 12 runs. It was a double jolt for RR as they went down in a thrilling game by four runs despite new skipper Sanju Samson’s century.

An RR statement on Stokes’ injury said:

“Everyone at Rajasthan Royals absolutely admires Ben for being such a huge asset and a valuable member of the Royals family, both on and off the field, and wishes him a speedy recovery.”

#3 T Natarajan (SRH)

T Natarajan. Poc: IPLT20.COM

Having made waves on the international stage with some impressive performances, T Natarajan would have been keenly looking forward to IPL 2021. After all, it was his showing in the same tournament the previous year that had catapulted him to fame.

The left-arm seamer featured in the first two matches for SRH and was ruled out of the third. Subsequently, it was revealed that Natarajan was out of entire IPL 2021 due to a knee injury.

Before leaving the SRH bio-bubble, the 30-year-old expressed disappointment at having to miss out on the event. He said in a video message:

"Hi, this is Natarajan. I'm sad to miss the remaining games in this year's IPL. Since I played well last year and went on to play for India, my expectations were high. Unfortunately, I will have to undergo knee surgery and will miss this season."

Natarajan recently underwent a successful knee surgery, and would be hopeful of representing SRH if IPL 2021 does resume later in the year.

Today, I underwent knee surgery- and am grateful for the expertise, attention and kindness of the medical team, surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff. I’m grateful to @bcci and to all that have wished well for me. pic.twitter.com/Z6pmqzfaFj — Natarajan (@Natarajan_91) April 27, 2021

#4 Jofra Archer (RR)

Jofra Archer. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Pace bowler Jofra Archer was RR’s best bowler last season by some distance. He claimed 20 wickets in 14 games at a strike rate of 16.70 and an exceptional economy rate of 6.55. Thus, RR were dealt a major blow when Archer was ruled out of IPL 2021 during the series against India.

It was later learnt that a piece of glass got lodged in his finger when was cleaning his fish tank in his bathroom in January. Archer underwent a successful surgery to remove the glass from his finger in March.

The Barbados-born fast bowler resumed light training in the second week of April. He recently made a comeback to competitive cricket, representing Sussex Second XI against Surrey Second XI. He took 2/102 from 29.2 overs in the first innings, but sat out the final day and did not bowl in the second innings.

Not a bad delivery! 😅



Two wickets for @JofraArcher against Surrey's second XI yesterday, including this one... ☄️ pic.twitter.com/vBc5s09l4B — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) May 7, 2021

If IPL 2021 is held later in the year, Archer should be available.