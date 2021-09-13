IPL 2021: 5 batsmen who have enjoyed batting against CSK in IPL

Three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been one of the best teams in the tournament's history. The Chennai-based franchise are only behind the Mumbai Indians on the list of IPL teams with the most championship wins.

One of the primary reasons behind CSK's success has been their bowling unit. In the last 13 years, some great bowlers like Makhaya Ntini, Muttiah Muralitharan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ashish Nehra, Doug Bollinger, DJ Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Samuel Badree and many others have donned the Chennai Super Kings jersey.

Scoring runs against CSK is not everyone's cup of tea

While the Chennai Super Kings have signed many top-quality bowlers in the IPL, another reason why it is tough for batsmen to score runs against them is because their captain MS Dhoni knows the weaknesses of almost every player. Dhoni prepares strategies and sets his field in a way that it makes the bowlers' job easier.

Also, the pitch at CSK's home ground, MA Chidambaram Stadium is not the best for batsmen in IPL. However, the following five batsmen have defied the odds and performed exceptionally well against Chennai in the tournament.

1. Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell knows how to decimate the Chennai Super Kings bowling attack

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has the highest strike rate among the players who have scored a minimum of 100 IPL runs against Chennai Super Kings. Maxwell has aggregated 248 runs in eight innings versus CSK at an incredible strike rate of 183.70.

The right-handed batsman scored his maiden IPL fifty against Chennai Super Kings. Maxwell blew away the CSK lineup at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in IPL 2014, scoring 95 runs off 43 deliveries. Royal Challengers Bangalore fans will expect a similar performance from him when RCB battle CSK on September 24.

2. Dwayne Smith

Dwayne Smith in action for the Mumbai Indians

Caribbean all-rounder Dwayne Smith represented CSK in IPL 2014 and 2015. But before CSK roped him in, the right-handed batsman played some fantastic knocks against the MS Dhoni-led outfit.

Smith scored 233 runs in nine innings against CSK at a strike rate of 182.03. No CSK fan will ever forget how Smith helped the Mumbai Indians win a last-ball thriller against Chennai in IPL 2012 by scoring 14 runs off the last three deliveries.

3. Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard scored 87 runs against CSK during Phase 1 of IPL 2021

Another West Indian all-rounder to feature on this list is Kieron Pollard. The right-handed batsman has scored 554 runs in 21 innings against Chennai Super Kings at an average of 39.57. He has smashed 40 fours and 42 sixes versus the Chennai-based franchise.

Earlier this year, Pollard played an unbelievable knock of 87 runs to help Mumbai Indians chase a 219-run target against CSK. MI fans will hope that Pollard produces another match-winning knock on September 19.

4. Andre Russell

Andre Russell is the third West Indian all-rounder on this list. The Kolkata Knight Riders star has scored 280 runs against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL at a strike rate of 172.83. His batting average rises from 29.47 to 46.66 versus CSK.

Most famously, Russell played a knock of 88 runs against Chennai at Chepauk, smacking one four and 11 sixes. Earlier this year, the KKR all-rounder smashed a 22-ball 54 against the Super Kings. Unfortunately, both innings ended in a losing cause.

5. Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has impressed fans with his performances against his idol MS Dhoni's team. Pant has played seven innings against CSK so far in his career.

In those seven innings, he has amassed 237 runs, with his highest score being 79. He has whacked 22 boundaries and eight maximums against Chennai. It will be interesting to see how Pant performs against CSK on October 4.

