IPL 2021: 5 batters who had a memorable run in the UAE last season

The second half of IPL 2021 is all set to be held in the UAE from September 19. The first part of the tournament, played in India, had to be suspended after COVID-19 cases hit the tournament.

A few franchises like Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) have already started training for the event having completed their quarantine in the UAE. This is the second year in succession that the IPL is being held in the Middle East. Last season, the entire T20 league was played in the UAE after India couldn’t host it due to the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic.

IPL 2020 was successfully organized in a bio-secure bubble, with Mumbai Indians being crowned champions for the fifth time. They defeated first-time finalists Delhi Capitals in the summit clash.

Standout batsmen from IPL 2020 in the UAE

With the latest edition of the IPL just a few days away, we look back at some batters who had an impressive run when the event was held in the UAE last year.

#5 Devdutt Padikkal (RCB)

RCB batter Devdutt Padikkal. (Pic: IPLT20.COM)

Devdutt Padikkal made a fantastic IPL debut playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) last season. Opening the innings, the elegant left-hander hammered 473 runs in 15 games at a strike rate of 124.80. Padikkal crossed the half-century mark five times during the season.

In his very first IPL match, the 21-year-old compiled 56 from 42 balls and went from strength to strength as the tournament progressed. His best of 74 came against defending champions Mumbai as he played a dazzling knock of only 45 balls, an innings which featured 12 fours and a six. Although RCB went on to lose the match, Padikkal had proved his worth against the best in the competition.

For a fantastic showing in his debut IPL season, Padikkal won the ‘Emerging Player’ award. Earlier this year, he notched up his maiden IPL hundred in a match against Rajasthan Royals. Padikkal struggled for fluency otherwise during the first half of IPL 2021 but will be pleased to return to the venues where he tasted plenty of success last season.

#4 Ishan Kishan (MI)

Mumbai Indians’ Ishan Kishan. (Pic: IPLT20.COM)

IPL 2020 was Ishan Kishan’s breakthrough year in the T20 league. He smashed 516 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 145.76, going past the half-century mark on four occasions. The 23-year-old was at his sublime best as the Mumbai Indians captured the IPL crown for a fifth time.

The young left-hander made a scintillating 99 off 58 balls against RCB, an innings which featured nine hits over the ropes. Thanks to Kishan’s brilliance, MI managed to tie the clash while chasing a target of 202. RCB won the match in the Super Over, however.

Kishan displayed his versatility as a batter during IPL 2020, moving up the order and playing some terrific knocks after MI skipper Rohit Sharma got injured. He hammered an unbeaten 68 off 37 as MI thumped CSK by 10 wickets and undefeated 72 off 47 versus DC. Kishan moved back down the order once Rohit returned for the playoffs and contributed an unbeaten 33 in the final.

Having struggled in the first half of IPL 2021, he will be looking to make amends as the event shifts back to the UAE.

