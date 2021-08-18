IPL 2021: 5 benched players from Phase 1 who could make an impact in Phase 2

IPL 2021 will resume in the United Arab Emirates in a month. The Mumbai Indians will take on the Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of Phase 2.

The first phase of IPL 2021 took place earlier this year in India, where 29 matches were held. The Delhi Capitals finished Phase 1 of IPL 2021 at the helm of the standings, while the Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore were the other three teams in the top 4.

Teams could change their strategies in second phase of IPL 2021

IPL 2021 will continue from where it stopped, meaning the aforementioned four franchises will have a high chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Since there is a change in venues, all teams will likely alter their combinations a bit. The teams that struggled in Phase 1 of the season will try out some of their unused players as well.

Here's a look at the five benched players from Phase 1 of IPL 2021 who could make an impact in upcoming games.

#1 Krishnappa Gowtham, Chennai Super Kings

Krishnappa Gowtham made his international debut after first phase of IPL 2021

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) grabbed the headlines by signing Krishnappa Gowtham for a whopping ₹9.25 crore at IPL Auction 2021. Despite Gowtham being uncapped when he entered the auction, CSK splurged a large amount for his services.

Hence, it was surprising to see the team management not picking Gowtham in the CSK playing XI during the first phase. Gowtham is a spin-bowling all-rounder who can change the game with his batting and bowling. Since conditions in the UAE will likely assist the slower bowlers, Gowtham can make his presence felt at CSK.

#2 Priyam Garg, Sunrisers Hyderabad

Former India U-19 captain Priyam Garg played 14 matches for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2020. His numbers were not up to the mark, but it seemed like SRH would back the youngster.

Surprisingly, they ignored Garg during the first phase of IPL 2021. The right-handed batsman did not get a single game, although the middle-order batsmen failed to fire. Since Garg has the experience of playing in the UAE, he should be back in the playing XI during the second phase of IPL 2021.

#3 Anrich Nortje, Delhi Capitals

Anrich Nortje is one of the fast bowlers in T20 cricket

Anrich Nortje was one of the leading wicket-takers in IPL 2020. The South African speedster played a huge role in Delhi Capitals' success. Still, the team management preferred Tom Curran and Chris Woakes over him in the first phase of IPL 2021.

Nortje should be back in the playing XI during the second phase of IPL 2021. The reason behind it is his excellent record in the UAE, and also the fact that Curran proved expensive with the ball during the first phase.

#4 Lockie Ferguson, Kolkata Knight Riders

Lockie Ferguson can replace Pat Cummins in KKR's playing XI

Lockie Ferguson was one of the most impressive bowlers from the Kolkata Knight Riders team in IPL 2020. He picked up six wickets in five matches, with his best figures being 3/15.

Ferguson did not get a place in the playing XI of KKR's first seven IPL 2021 matches, but he is almost guaranteed to play the next seven. KKR's lead pace bowler Pat Cummins will not participate in the remainder of the IPL. Hence, Ferguson will have the opportunity to lead the KKR pace attack and is expected to perform well.

#5 Ishan Porel, Punjab Kings

Ishan Porel is currently one of the top pacers in Indian domestic cricket. The pace bowler has not yet made his IPL debut at the Punjab Kings as the franchise preferred their overseas fast bowlers.

Punjab's pacers did not have a memorable outing in the first phase of IPL 2021. Porel deserves at least one chance to showcase his talent. Looking at his numbers in domestic cricket, one can say that Porel can be an asset for Punjab if he gets proper opportunities.

