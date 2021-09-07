IPL 2021: 5 Captains who have always lost against CSK

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are one of only two franchises to have lifted the IPL trophy more than twice. The Super Kings won the IPL title in 2010, 2011 and 2018. Barring IPL 2020, CSK always qualified for the playoffs in the IPL seasons they played.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been the captain of the Chennai-based franchise since the tournament's inception. CSK have one of the best win percentages in the IPL. It is a challenging task for any team to record a win against Chennai in the IPL.

Some captains have always failed against CSK in IPL

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma holds the record for the most wins as a captain (11) against the Chennai Super Kings. But not every skipper has been as successful as Rohit. Quite a few big names failed to win a single match against CSK in IPL.

In this listicle today, we will look at the five captains who led their IPL franchise in a minimum of two matches against CSK but could never win.

1. Yuvraj Singh - 7 matches, 7 defeats

Yuvraj Singh never won a match against the Chennai Super Kings as captain

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh captained the Punjab Kings and Pune Warriors during the initial phases of his IPL career. He made his captaincy debut against the Chennai Super Kings in 2008 and suffered a defeat in that game.

After that fixture, Yuvraj captained his team six more times in a match against the Chennai-based franchise and lost them all. He remains the only skipper to have captained in more than three games against CSK and never won.

2. KL Rahul - 3 matches, 3 defeats

Chennai Super Kings defeated Punjab Kings in the first phase of IPL 2021 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

KL Rahul made his captaincy debut last year as skipper of the Punjab Kings. Although Punjab finished higher than the Chennai Super Kings in the points table, they could not record a single win in the league stage fixtures versus CSK in IPL 2020.

Punjab faced Chennai once during the first phase of IPL 2021 earlier this year and lost that game as well. KL Rahul will be keen to open his account against CSK on October 7 in Dubai.

3. Eoin Morgan - 2 matches, 2 defeats

Eoin Morgan has lost twice against CSK as the captain of KKR (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

2019 Cricket World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan has struggled while leading the Kolkata Knight Riders against the Chennai Super Kings. KKR defeated CSK once in IPL 2020, but that win came under Dinesh Karthik's captaincy.

After Eoin Morgan took over as captain, CSK defeated KKR by six wickets in the reverse fixture of IPL 2020. Earlier this year, Chennai beat Kolkata in a high-scoring thriller at Wankhede Stadium.

4. Kevin Pietersen - 2 matches, 2 defeats

Another Englishman to appear on this list is Kevin Pietersen. The former English batsman led the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a match against the Chennai Super Kings during the 2009 season, where RCB lost by 92 runs.

Five years later, Pietersen captained the Delhi Capitals against Chennai. CSK won that game by eight wickets. In 2016, Pietersen played under MS Dhoni's captaincy for Rising Pune Supergiant.

5. Cameron White - 2 matches, 2 defeats

Cameron White captained the Deccan Chargers against CSK in a league match of IPL 2012. The Super Kings crushed the Chargers by 74 runs that night in Visakhapatnam.

In 2013, the former Australian all-rounder led the Sunrisers Hyderabad versus the Chennai-based franchise. White's team took CSK to the limit in that match but lost the match by five wickets in the final over. MS Dhoni played a brilliant knock of 67 runs to help his team win that game.

