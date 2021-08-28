IPL 2021: 5 players who could score their maiden hundred during the UAE leg

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed several memorable hundreds over the years. Chris Gayle’s stunning 175 not out off 66 balls for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Pune Warriors in IPL 2013 will be hard to beat in terms of stats and sheer domination, though.

Even a relatively unknown Paul Valthaty smashed an unbeaten 120 off 63 balls, playing for Punjab Kings (PBKS) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) back in IPL 2011. Of course, it was Brendon McCullum’s blistering 158 not out off 73 balls for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against RCB that set the ball rolling in the very first IPL match back in 2008.

Coming to IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler and RCB’s Devdutt Padikkal notched up their maiden IPL hundreds in the first half of the tournament.

A few players could register their maiden IPL ton this year

Ahead of the second half of IPL 2021 in the UAE, here's a look at five players who could register their maiden century in the T20 league this year:

#1 Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav has been in fabulous form over the last few months. After what seemed like a never-ending wait, Yadav made a dazzling international debut in a T20I against England earlier this year.

He impressed even during the short tour of Sri Lanka, looking in complete command in the matches he featured in. Having tasted some success at the international level, which was least surprising for those who have followed his progress, Yadav will be raring to go in the second half of IPL 2021.

Although he crossed the half-century mark only once from seven games during the India leg of the tournament, the 30-year-old looked the most fluent of MI batters. Yadav scored his runs at a strike rate of 144.16. However, he will be keen to make up for his lack of big scores when IPL 2021 resumes in the UAE. The kind of form he is in, a three-figure knock might not be far away.

#2 Prithvi Shaw

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Prithvi Shaw was in dazzling form during the first half of IPL 2021. Shaw smashed 308 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 166.48, scoring three fifties. His best of 82 came off just 41 balls against KKR, a knock that featured six fours in an over from Shivam Mavi.

Earlier, Shaw had a record-breaking Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign, clobbering 827 runs for Mumbai in eight matches at an average of 165.4, scoring four hundreds. With his mind-blowing performances, he became the first player to score over 800 runs in a single edition of the tournament.

The stroke-maker’s performances in the IPL and the Vijay Hazare Trophy this year saw him earn a recall to the national side for the tour of Sri Lanka. Shaw maintained his good touch, although he did not get big scores. The 21-year-old has a highest score of 99 in the IPL. There is a decent chance of him bettering that in the UAE this year.

