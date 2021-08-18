IPL 2021: 5 players whose IPL 2022 retention depends on Phase 2 performance

IPL 2021 is set to resume next month in the United Arab Emirates. While all teams will aim to win the trophy, the backroom staff will also kickstart their preparations for IPL 2022, which will be a ten-team event.

Two new franchises will join the competition and will participate in a mega-auction scheduled to take place before the 15th edition of the IPL. According to reports, the organizers will allow the existing teams to retain four players. The maximum number of overseas retentions will reportedly be two, with the maximum Indian retentions being three.

Number of player retentions for IPL 2022 not officially confirmed yet

Some reports have even claimed that there will be up to three retentions per team only before the mega auction.

The official rules for IPL 2022 Auction are not out yet. But assuming there will be four retentions, the following five players will have to perform well in the upcoming IPL matches to guarantee themselves a spot in their teams for the next season.

#1 Prithvi Shaw, Delhi Capitals

Will Delhi Capitals retain Prithvi Shaw? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Prithvi Shaw returned to form in IPL 2021. The right-handed batsman scored 308 runs in eight matches during the first phase of the season. He now opens the innings with Shikhar Dhawan, but before the mega auction he will likely compete with Dhawan for a spot in the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant will probably be DC's first two retentions. For the third slot, they can go for Shaw or Dhawan. Shaw has an edge because he is younger and a good performance in the remaining games could secure him a place in the Capitals' squad.

#2 Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians

Whom will Mumbai Indians retain before IPL 2022? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Mumbai Indians team management will face a dilemma before the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma are likely to take up the first two spots in the retention process.

For the third slot, there will be a four-way battle between Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. Hardik and Yadav are the top two contenders, and the former will have to improve his performance in IPL 2021 to strengthen his chances of continuing with the Mumbai Indians.

#3 David Warner, Sunrisers Hyderabad

As mentioned ahead, reports have claimed that teams will have permission to retain a maximum of two overseas stars. Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan appears to be a lock for one of the two spots in Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)'s retentions.

Many fans thought David Warner would be the second pick. But seeing how SRH axed Warner from their playing XI in the first phase of IPL 2021, it looks like the Aussie will face competition from Kane Williamson and Jonny Bairstow. Warner will have to bring his 'A' game to the table in IPL 2021 to extend his stay at SRH.

#4 Sunil Narine, Kolkata Knight Riders

#Staturday - Sunil Narine has the most 4-wicket hauls in the history of IPL, achieving the feat 6 times.



Can you name the teams against whom he's achieved this feat?#KKR #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/Q0oMyPOjjJ — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) November 7, 2020

Sunil Narine was one of two players that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) retained ahead of the IPL 2018 Mega Auction, with Andre Russell being the second pick. Russell's chances of being retained for 2022 are higher than Narine's.

Narine faces competition from Pat Cummins and skipper Eoin Morgan. So far in IPL 2021, Narine has scored ten runs and picked up three wickets in four matches. If he fails to improve, KKR might release him for the first time ever.

#5 Glenn Maxwell, Royal Challengers Bangalore

Glenn Maxwell joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2021 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Royal Challengers Bangalore splurged ₹14.25 crore to acquire Glenn Maxwell's services at IPL Auction 2021. In Phase 1 of the 2021 season, Maxwell lived up to the expectations and scored 223 runs in seven matches.

The Bangalore-based franchise would prefer to keep Maxwell for the upcoming seasons if he performs with the same consistency in the second phase of IPL 2021. It will be interesting to see if Maxwell can cement his spot in the RCB squad and continue playing with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the coming seasons.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee