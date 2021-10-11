IPL 2021: Best Overseas XI from the tournament's league stage

IPL 2021's league stage is now in the history books. Delhi Capitals (DC), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) qualified for the Indian Premier League playoffs this year.

Meanwhile, two-time defending champion Mumbai Indians (MI) finished fifth and missed out on a place in the second round of the competition.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) disappointed their fans once again, whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) took the wooden spoon home for the first time in IPL history.

Overseas players have been an important part of the IPL. And here is a strong playing XI featuring the best overseas performers from the first 56 matches of IPL 2021.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Openers - Faf du Plessis and Jos Buttler (WK)

Faf du Plessis was one of the best batters in IPL 2021 league stage

Chennai Super Kings star Faf du Plessis will open the innings for the team along with Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler. Faf scored 546 runs for CSK in 14 matches, registering five half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Buttler scored 254 runs in seven matches for RR. Although the Englishman did not participate in IPL 2021's UAE leg, he is currently present in the Top 25 of the IPL 2021 Orange Cap leaderboard.

Buttler ended his season with a ton against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Middle Order - Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell

CricketMAN2 @man4_cricket 4th Fifty for Glenn Maxwell in last 5 Innings. 4th Fifty for Glenn Maxwell in last 5 Innings. https://t.co/TO160SFVsN

Moeen Ali was fantastic for Chennai Super Kings during the first phase of IPL 2021. He batted at number three and scored runs at a quick rate.

In the league stage of the ongoing season, Ali managed 304 runs in 13 games, with his highest score being 58. He also took a few crucial wickets for the team.

AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell will be the next two batters in this lineup. Maxwell is currently the highest-ranked overseas player on the MVP leaderboard, having scored 498 runs and scalped three wickets in IPL 2021.

Meanwhile, De Villiers amassed 302 runs in 13 innings this season at an average of 33.55.

All Rounders - Jason Holder, Andre Russell and Chris Morris

Jason Holder was one of the top performers for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021. The Caribbean all-rounder played eight games, aggregating 85 runs and scalping 16 wickets.

His West Indies teammate Andre Russell bagged 10 wickets and scored 183 runs in 11 matches. Russell took one five-wicket haul in the league stage.

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Chris Morris could not justify his price tag of INR 16.25 crore, but his performance was better than most overseas all-rounders.

Morris scored 67 runs at a strike rate of 135+ and picked up 15 wickets in 11 matches, including one four-wicket haul.

Bowlers - Rashid Khan, Mustafizur Rahman and Lockie Ferguson

Rashid Khan was the most successful spin bowler in IPL 2021's league stage

Sunrisers Hyderabad leg-spinner Rashid Khan accounted for 18 wickets in 14 matches of IPL 2021, the most among spinners and overseas players. He conceded runs at an economy rate of just 6.69 runs per over.

Mustafizur Rahman and Lockie Ferguson will be the team's two lead pacers. Rahman picked up 14 wickets in 14 games for RR at an economy rate of 8.41, while Ferguson played a vital role in KKR's rise by scalping 10 wickets in five matches of the UAE leg. His economy rate is just 6.22 runs per over.

Also Read

Best Overseas XI from IPL 2021 League Stage

Faf du Plessis, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Chris Morris, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mustafizur Rahman.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar