IPL 2021: Match 45 - KKR vs PBKS: Preview, probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will go up against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 45th match of the Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Friday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The two sides come into this game on the back of contrasting results, though. While KKR beat DC with ten balls to spare, PBKS lost by six wickets to MI with an over to go.

KKR are placed fourth in the points table, level on points with MI, with five wins from eleven matches. PBKS, meanwhile, lie sixth, with four wins from eleven games. They need to win to keep their slim playoffs hopes alive.

KKR, in the absence of Andre Russell, beat DC convincingly on a sluggish Sharjah surface. After electing to bowl first after winning the toss, KKR did well to restrict DC to 127-9. Sunil Narine was excellent with the ball, and also contributed some quick runs with the bat. Venkatesh Iyer's medium pace was handy for KKR as he picked up two wickets.

After Kagiso Rabada's wicket-maiden and Avesh Khan's tight bowling kept DC in the game, Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine joined forces to take the team home. Rana remained unbeaten on a 27-ball 36, while Narine virtually finished the game off with a 10-ball 21 to add to his spell of 2-18 earlier in the day.

PBKS, meanwhile, suffered yet another batting collapse against MI. In the absence of Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul and Mandeep Singh opened the batting, but PBKS couldn't get off to a brisk start.

Wickets fell soon after the powerplay, with Chris Gayle and Rahul falling to Kieron Pollard's guile. While Aiden Markram and Deepak Hooda rebuilt the PBKS innings from 48-4, the team couldn't accelerate after Markram's dismissal, managing only 135-6.

They put in a good show with the ball, with Ravi Bishnoi bowling excellently once again. However, they dropped plenty of catches. One such drop of Hardik Pandya ended up costing PBKS the game. Pandya and Pollard then finished the game off for MI after Saurabh Tiwary's quality knock.

KKR cruised to a win the last time they met PBKS, so KL Rahul's side can't afford another repeat of that result. With a spot in the playoffs potentially on the line, expect an exciting encounter.

IPL 2021: KKR vs PBKS Match Details

Date: October 1, 2021 (Friday).

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Weather Forecast

It should be a bright and sunny evening in Dubai with an average temperature of 33 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

Dubai has been the best batting track in the UAE leg of the season. So we could see a pretty high-scoring game. While the wicket has slowed down and the spinners could find some turn, it's still a predominantly seamer-friendly wicket.

Predicted XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

KKR aren't likely to make any change to their XI after their win over DC. However, if Andre Russell is fit, he could play in place of Tim Southee. Sandeep Warrier could make way for Prasidh Krishna, though.

KKR: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee/ Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, and Prasidh Krishna/Sandeep Warrier.

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

We could once again see PBKS make changes to their playing XI. Mayank Agarwal could return to the top of the order and replace Mandeep Singh.

They could also add Moises Henriques to their middle order to add some stability and have an extra bowling option. Their bowlers did a good job in the last game, and should retain their places in the XI for this game.

PBKS: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal/ Mandeep Singh, Aiden Markram, Chris Gayle/ Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, and Arshdeep Singh.

IPL 2021: KKR vs PBKS Match Prediction

While the Punjab Kings have the ability to cause upsets, KKR's form and winning momentum make the latter the favourites. KKR are firing on all cylinders, so it is difficult to bet against them at the moment.

Prediction: KKR to win.

IPL 2021: KKR vs PBKS - TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

