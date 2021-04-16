IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after RR vs DC match (updated)

There was no change in the IPL 2021 Orange Cap and Purple Cap lists after the RR vs DC match. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Nitish Rana still tops the batting charts with a tally of 137 runs, while Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) seamer Harshal Patel remains the highest wicket-taker with 7 wickets under his belt.

After smashing a scintillating 119 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Monday (April 12), RR skipper Sanju Samson could only manage 4 runs tonight. He still remains 2nd in the IPL 2021 Orange Cap list, 14 runs adrift of the leader. Samson is the only RR player in the top 10 of the batting charts, while DC batters are spread all over.

Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw occupy the 5th and 8th slots respectively. After registering high scores against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first game, neither could get going against RR. While Shaw added 2 runs to his other night’s 72, Dhawan scored an 11-ball 9 against RR and has 94 runs from the 2 matches thus far.

DC captain Rishabh Pant completes the IPL 2021 Orange Cap top 10. After seeing his side through with an unbeaten 15 off 12 balls against CSK, the 23-year-old scored 51 off 32 balls tonight to resurrect the DC innings.

DC pacer Avesh Khan broke into the top 3 of the IPL 2021 Purple Cap list [Credits: IPL]

DC pacer Avesh Khan broke into the IPL 2021 Purple Cap list after returning figures of 3 for 32 tonight. The 24-year-old has scalped 5 wickets from 2 matches so far, and is 1 wicket shy of second-placed Andre Russell. His new-ball partner, Chris Woakes, climbed up to 5th position having taken 2 wickets each in the first two games.

RR seamer Jaydev Unadkat, playing his first IPL 2021 match, catapulted into the 7th slot after producing match-winning figures of 3 for 15 against DC tonight.

The action stays in Mumbai as third-placed PBKS take on wooden spoon holders CSK at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday (April 16). While Punjab skipper KL Rahul would look to further his tally and break into the top 3 of the IPL 2021 Orange Cap list, CSK star Suresh Raina would want to follow up on his comeback half-century against DC in the opening match.

Playing their first match of IPL 2021, Unadkat and Miller give RR first win of the season

Advertisement

RR won their first encounter with DC in six attempts [Credits: IPL]

Playing their first IPL 2021 game, David Miller and Jaydev Unadkat starred with bat and ball respectively as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 3 wickets in Match 7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (April 15).

The win takes RR to fifth in the table. Rishabh Pant’s DC are one place above RR in fourth position, with the same points tally but with a better NRR (net run rate).

After Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first, Unadkat gave RR the perfect start by removing both the openers – Prithvi Shaw (2 off 5) and Shikhar Dhawan (9 off 11) – within three overs. It soon became 37 for 4 as Ajinkya Rahane (8 off 8) and Marcus Stoinis (0 off 5) followed suit.

But captain Rishabh Pant led from the front with a counter-attacking 51 off 32, to put on a 51-run fifth-wicket stand with debutant Lalit Yadav (20 off 24). Even though Pant was run out by Riyan Parag with more than seven overs remaining, all-rounders Chris Woakes (15 off 11) and Tom Curran (20 off 24) made sure DC reached 147 for 8.

Advertisement

In reply, Woakes inflicted damage straightaway as RR just couldn’t get going and were reduced to 42 for 5 in the 10th over. But David Miller, playing his second match in two seasons, smacked 62 off 43 balls and forged a 48-run sixth-wicket partnership with Rahul Tewatia to keep RR in the hunt.

Once both of them got out, the onus fell on Chris Morrris to get his side over the line. And the 16.25-crore signing didn’t disappoint. He took the attack to Kagiso Rabada (2 for 30) and Tom Curran (0 for 35), and stroked an 18-ball 36 to help RR overhaul the target with two balls to spare.