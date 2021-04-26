IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after SRH vs DC match (updated)

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shikhar Dhawan opened up a 38-run lead at the top of the IPL 2021 Orange Cap list after scoring 28 runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) tonight. The 35-year-old southpaw has amassed 259 runs at a stunning average of 51.80 from 5 matches so far.

There was no change at the top of the Purple Cap list either as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel sits pretty with 15 wickets at a phenomenal strike-rate of 8.00 to his name.

SRH opener Jonny Bairstow moved up to 4th in the IPL 2021 Orange Cap list after smashing a quickfire 38 off 18 balls. The only other DC batsman in the top 10 is Prithvi Shaw, who stroked a 39-ball 53 versus SRH. The 21-year-old jumped up 8 spots to move into 10th, having scored 159 runs at a strike-rate of 159.61 in this IPL season.

DC pacer Avesh Khan moved up to 2nd in the IPL 2021 Purple Cap list [Credits: IPL]

DC pacer Avesh Khan restored his place in the top 3 of the IPL 2021 Purple Cap list after returning figures of 3 for 34 tonight. The 24-year-old occupies 2nd spot with 11 wickets at a strike-rate of 9.81 under his belt.

SRH also have just one representative in the top 10 of the bowling charts, in Rashid Khan. The star leggie castled Shikhar Dhawan in SRH's game against DC and leapfrogged 5 spots to climb up to 8th having scalped 6 wickets at an economy rate of 5.60 in IPL 2021 thus far.

The action will now shift to Ahmedabad as the Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on strugglers Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday (April 26). While Punjab captain KL Rahul will look to topple Dhawan from the summit of the IPL 2021 Orange Cap list, KKR all-rounder Andre Russell will aim to slot himself among the top 3 wicket-takers this season.

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals have last laugh in Super Over after Kane Williamson masterclass

Axar Patel (left) conceded just 8 runs in the Super Over [Credits: IPL]

Advertisement

Kane Williamson did his level best to force the match into a Super Over. But in the end, the Delhi Capitals held their nerves to register their third consecutive win after beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) via a tie-breaker in Match 20 of IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (April 25).

The hat-trick of wins took DC to the second spot in the table – level on points with leaders Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – while SRH slumped to seventh having won just one of five games played so far.

After batting 51 balls to score an unbeaten 66, Kane Williamson was out again after a few minutes, this time with his skipper David Warner to take the Super Over by storm. But they could only manage 8 runs off the ever-accurate Axar Patel.

In reply, DC captain Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan couldn’t quite get on top of Rashid Khan, but it was Pant’s boundary in the third ball that eventually helped DC get home off a leg-bye, off the final delivery.

After Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bat first, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan gave DC a flying start after scoring 51 runs in the powerplay. The Capitals were headed towards a big score on a sticky Chepauk track before both the openers went back to the hut with 84 runs on the board in the 12th over.

Advertisement

Pant, after promoting himself to No. 3, along with Steve Smith then forged a 58-run third-wicket stand to resurrect the innings. But pacer Siddharth Kaul (2 for 31) disrupted the momentum by dismissing Pant (37 off 27) and Shimron Hetmyer (1 off 2) in the penultimate over. Smith (34* off 25), though, smashed Khaleel Ahmed (0 for 42) for a six and a four to power DC to 159 for 4.

In reply, SRH dealt a body blow early on as captain David Warner (6 off 8) was run out in just the fourth over. His opening partner Jonny Bairstow, however, launched a ferocious counter-attack to race to 38 off 18 balls. After he got out to the impressive Avesh Khan (3 for 34), the onus was on Kane Williamson to deliver the goods.

But the middle-order mainstay didn’t get any company from the other end. The next five batsmen failed to even cross the 10-run mark as the equation was reduced to 15 runs required off the last over. The innings came to a thrilling close as Kane’s (66* off 51) calm head and Jagadeesha Suchith’s (14* off 6) brute force helped SRH level the scores off the final ball.