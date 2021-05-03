IPL 2021, PBKS vs DC: 3 players who flopped

A comprehensive all-round performance from the Delhi Capitals (DC) helped them record a comfortable 7-wicket win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and move to the top of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) points table.

After KL Rahul was ruled out with appendicitis, stand-in captain Mayank Agarwal put the team on his back with a brilliant unbeaten 99. The next highest score in the PBKS batting innings was IPL debutant Dawid Malan's 26, but they managed to reach a competitive 166-run total.

The DC openers got off to a flier once again, as Shikhar Dhawan stayed unbeaten to usher his team over the line with 14 balls to spare. In the process, the southpaw snatched the IPL 2021 Orange Cap off the head of the incapacitated Rahul.

Here are 3 players who flopped in the IPL 2021 encounter between PBKS and DC.

#3 Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)

Prabhsimran Singh

Given a second run at the top of the order in IPL 2021, Prabhsimran Singh did nothing to justify holding onto the position ahead of the overseas expertise of Chris Gayle and Dawid Malan.

The youngster played and missed repeatedly, having no answer to the guile of veteran pacer Ishant Sharma, before a scratchy, timing-less innings was brought to an end by Kagiso Rabada. Prabhsimran walked back for 12 off 16 balls in the fourth over, not only putting his team in trouble early in the match but also depriving Mayank Agarwal of strike.

We may not see him play as an opener much longer for PBKS in IPL 2021.

Advertisement

#2 Mohammed Shami (PBKS)

Mohammed Shami [R-most]

The bona fide leader of the PBKS bowling attack, Mohammed Shami has had an indifferent IPL 2021 campaign so far. Struggling with consistency in line and length, the India spearhead has been all at sea when there's no movement on offer with the new ball.

Against DC, Shami took a pasting at the hands of the aggressive Prithvi Shaw. A fortuitous six was was followed by two authoritative boundaries, before Shikhar Dhawan joined in on the fun during the next over by peppering the off-side fence.

The 15th over, Shami's third of the match, was taken for another 13 runs, as Mayank Agarwal's final attempt to wrest control of the second innings was thwarted by Dhawan and Rishabh Pant. He ended the encounter with figures of 0/37 in 3 overs, and cut a disconsolate figure throughout.

#1 Ravi Bishnoi (PBKS)

Advertisement

Ravi Bishnoi

Entering the team after a few tough losses, Ravi Bishnoi has been a breath of fresh air for PBKS in IPL 2021. The young leg-spinner has been accurate with his googlies and top-spinners, often cramping the batsmen for room and not allowing them to get under the ball.

But DC took the attack to Bishnoi, who didn't have much of an answer to their tactics. Shaw set the tone off the very first ball delivered by the leggie, as he spanked one over long-off with a gorgeous lofted drive.

Bishnoi wormed his way back into the contest with a tight over, but the left-handed duo of Dhawan and Pant feasted on the final two overs of his spell. He finished wicketless and conceded 42 runs in his 4 overs, leaving Mayank Agarwal without a middle-overs spin weapon to threaten the DC batsmen.