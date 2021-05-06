IPL 2021: Playing XI of the tournament

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) had to be halted abruptly on May 4 after many COVID-positive cases emerged in the tournament’s bio-bubble.

At the time of IPL 2021’s suspension, Delhi Capitals (DC) were leading the points table with 12 points from eight matches. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also had an impressive run, registering five wins from seven games.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were the two most disappointing sides in the first half of IPL 2021. While KKR managed only two wins from seven games, SRH only won a solitary game from seven attempts.

Best XI of IPL 2021

Twenty-nine matches were played in IPL 2021 before the tournament was indefinitely suspended. Over the course of these games, there were some fantastic performances from players across franchises. We put together a combined XI of the best players from an incomplete IPL 2021.

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan. Pic: IPLT20.COM

The prolific DC opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw are the openers for the IPL 2021 XI. The duo flourished individually and as a pair as well.

Dhawan was, in fact, the Orange Cap holder with 380 runs from eight matches, when the tournament came to a halt. He scored three fifties and had a highest score of 92 while maintaining a strike rate of 134.27.

Shaw, on the other hand, was the fourth-highest run-getter in IPL 2021, smashing 308 runs in eight games at a strike rate of 166.48. The youngster’s audacious 82 off 41 balls against KKR was an extraordinary show of dominance.

As opening partners, Dhawan and Shaw complemented each other perfectly, illustrated by the support act by the former when Shaw went all guns blazing versus KKR.

Middle-order: KL Rahul (c), Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (wk)

AB de Villiers. Pic: IPLT20.COM

PBKS captain KL Rahul, who was the Orange Cap winner last season, was in his element in IPL 2021 as well. The sublime opener eased his way to 331 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 136.21 with four fifties. His standout effort came against RCB, when he blazed his way to an unbeaten 91 in only 57 balls, striking seven fours and five sixes. Rahul also captains our IPL 2021 XI.

Although Faf du Plessis opened the innings for CSK in IPL 2021, he is good enough to bat in the middle-order in the combined XI. Du Plessis was amazingly consistent for his franchise, and hammered 320 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 145.45 with four fifties. He formed a successful opening combination with Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top of the order.

7️⃣6️⃣* off 3️⃣4️⃣ deliveries 🔥



An ABD special that set up a win for @RCBTweets against #KKR 👌 #VIVOIPL #KKRvRCB



Let's relive that superb @ABdeVilliers17 knock 🎥 👇 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 3, 2021

Another South African makes it to the middle-order. AB de Villiers was, by far, RCB’s most consistent batsman in IPL 2021. In seven matches, he notched up 207 runs at a strike rate of 164.28 with two wonderful fifties. After beginning IPL 2021 with a sizzling 48 off 27 balls against MI, he smashed 76 not out against KKR and an unbeaten 75 versus DC. All three were match-winning efforts.

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Chris Morris

Ravindra Jadeja. Pic: IPLT20.COM

CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja came up with some excellent performances during IPL 2021, putting his versatility on show. He was exceptional against RCB. After clobbering an unbeaten 62 in only 28 balls with five sixes in the last over of CSK’s innings, he then dismissed RCB big guns Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers. Against RR, he cleaned up Jos Buttler with a ripper the match on its head. The all-rounder also ran out KL Rahul with a direct hit in the clash against PBKS. An asset to any T20 XI.

6, 6, 6+Nb, 6, 2, 6, 4@imjadeja has hammered Harshal Patel for 36 runs. A joint record for most runs scored by a batsman in 1 over of #VIVOIPL ever! pic.twitter.com/1nmwp9uKc0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2021

RR all-rounder Chris Morris also makes the cut. Even as the franchise struggled, the INR 16.25 crore buy proved his worth. He was particularly impressive with the ball, claiming 14 wickets in seven games with his medium pace at a strike rate of 11.14. His 18-ball 36 against DC, which also featured four sixes, was an excellent cameo in a thrilling win.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Avesh Khan

Rashid Khan. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Although SRH struggled as a team, leg-spinner Rashid Khan stood out once again, making a serious impression with his variations and wicket-taking abilities. Whenever and wherever he was asked to bowl, Khan responded positively. He claimed 10 wickets in seven IPL 2021 games at an exceptional economy rate of 6.14. It was a pity Khan’s efforts did not result in victories for SRH.

Harshal Patel will have mixed feelings over his journey in IPL 2021. The RCB pacer began with a bang, registering the first-ever five-for against MI in the season’s opener. However, he was clobbered for five sixes in an over by Ravindra Jadeja during the clash against CSK. Patel proved expensive in the death overs in a couple more games but kept picking wickets as well. He was the Purple Cap holder, with 17 scalps from seven games, when IPL 2021 was suspended.

READ - Rahul Chahar delivered once again with the ball for #MumbaiIndians as they made an impressive comeback into the game and defended their total of 150/5 against #SRH.



More here - https://t.co/URhwP2pivK #VIVOIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 17, 2021

MI leggie Rahul Chahar proved to be a match-winner for the defending champions this season. He turned the match against KKR on its head, claiming 4 for 27. The ripper he bowled to send back Rahul Tripathi was perhaps the ball of IPL 2021 in the first half. Buoyed by the early success, he continued picking key wickets in subsequent games, always keeping the pressure on. Chahar claimed an impressive 11 scalps in seven matches at a strike rate of 15.27 and an economy rate of 7.21.

Avesh Khan. Pic: IPLT20.COM

DC pacer Avesh Khan was the surprise success story of IPL 2021 before the tournament’s unfortunate suspension. With Kagiso Rabada struggling, Khan lifted his game and delivered the killer blows. He made an impact both at the start and toward the end of the innings, bringing his variations into play. Khan’s accuracy was one of his USPs as he claimed 14 wickets in eight games at a strike rate of 12.85 and an economy rate of 7.70. He was the second-leading wicket-taker in IPL 2021 when the T20 league was halted.