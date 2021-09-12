IPL 2021: Predicting the 4 teams that won't make the playoffs

The second half of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to get underway in the UAE, with most of the franchises having made drastic changes to their roster.

As overseas players continue to pull out of the tournament, teams have been forced to sign emergency replacements from all corners of the cricketing world. Teams like the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore have already made several new signings, although not all of them are expected to feature in the playing XI regularly.

In this article, we predict the four teams that won't make it to the playoffs in IPL 2021 and analyze why they will find it difficult to string together wins in the second phase of the league.

#4 Punjab Kings - placed 6th in IPL 2021

Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul

The Punjab Kings are currently placed sixth in the IPL 2021 points table with three wins from eight games and a net run rate of -0.368, and they could drop to seventh if the Kolkata Knight Riders win their game in hand by a decent margin.

Although PBKS have talented players on their roster, it's tough to see them progressing to the next stage. Their key overseas batsmen in Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran weren't consistent enough in the first half of IPL 2021, while big-money signings Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith were far from impressive.

PBKS will be without Richardson and Meredith for the second phase, with Adil Rashid and Nathan Ellis taking their place. Meanwhile, Dawid Malan, who warmed the bench for most of the first leg, has been replaced by Aiden Markram.

Despite the replacements being quality players who can win matches on their day, PBKS just don't have enough players to strike the right balance in their playing XI. Quality all-rounders are almost non-existent in the side, and both the batting and the bowling have been overly reliant on a few big names.

While PBKS could still fight back and clinch a playoff spot if some results go their way, it doesn't seem likely.

#3 Kolkata Knight Riders - placed 7th in IPL 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan

The Kolkata Knight Riders have been one of the biggest disappointments in IPL 2021 so far. Under the leadership of Eoin Morgan, the two-time champions have won only two of their seven games to be seventh in the points table with a net run rate of -0.494.

KKR's big players failed to show up in the first half of IPL 2021. While Shubman Gill had a nightmare run at the top of the order, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik and Morgan himself were woefully inconsistent. KKR will be without Pat Cummins, who was one of their better performers in the India leg. His replacement, Tim Southee, isn't exactly a proven T20 matchwinner.

KKR have the individual quality to string together a few wins, but the team doesn't seem to have the right chemistry or balance. With Morgan and many other players not in the best of nick at the moment, KKR might miss out on a playoff spot for the third year running.

#2 Sunrisers Hyderabad - placed 8th in IPL 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson

The Sunrisers Hyderabad are dead last in the IPL 2021 points table with only one win from seven games and a net run rate of -0.623. And frankly, they deserve the wooden spoon for their performances in the tournament so far.

SRH have historically been a top-heavy team, but things reached their tipping point in the first phase of IPL 2021. As captain David Warner struggled to be his free-flowing self at the top of the order, the batting lineup collapsed around him. With Bhuvneshwar Kumar out of form and missing a few games with injury, the pacers didn't cover themselves in glory during their spearhead's absence either.

SRH have signed Sherfane Rutherford as a replacement for Jonny Bairstow, and while T20 superstars like Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi are part of the roster, they need a miracle to even sniff a top-four spot.

#1 Rajasthan Royals - placed 5th in IPL 2021

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson

The Rajasthan Royals exceeded expectations in the first half of IPL 2021 as they finished in fifth place with three wins from seven games and a net run rate of -0.19.

Although they were without lead bowler Jofra Archer and lost Ben Stokes soon after the start of the tournament, RR relied on strong showings from Chris Morris, Jos Buttler and captain Sanju Samson to punch above their weight. But the 2008 champions are now without Buttler, who has pulled out.

Evin Lewis, Tabraiz Shamsi and Glenn Phillips have been signed as replacements, while the red-hot Liam Livingstone is expected to make himself an IPL regular. But RR just don't have the firepower in either department to seriously challenge the top four teams in the league.

RR could be resigned to another year without playoff cricket, although they could still spring a surprise if the right chances present themselves.

