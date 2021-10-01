IPL 2021: Match 47 - RR vs CSK: Preview, probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 47th match of the Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It's the second match of a doubleheader on Saturday, with MI taking on DC in the afternoon game.

Both the sides are at opposite ends of the table. CSK became the first team to qualify for the playoffs after beating SRH by six wickets in their last match. RR, meanwhile, were convincingly beaten by RCB in their previous outing. While CSK have nine wins from eleven games, RR have only four.

The Royals have failed to deliver as a team this season, despite having some quality individual performers. While Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal got them off to a rollicking start against RCB, they crumbled in the second half of their innings to finish with a sub-par total.

While Mustafizur Rahman and Chetan Sakariya have done well with the ball, Chris Morris and the spinners haven't shown up in the UAE leg. RR will look to address these issues ahead of their clash with CSK.

CSK, meanwhile, have won all four of their games in the UAE, and look like the favourites to lift the title. Their opening partnership is one of the strongest in the league, and both Faf Du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad are in stellar form. The depth of their batting order has allowed them to play fearless cricket and take the attack to opposition bowlers.

With a revitalised DJ Bravo at the heart of it, CSK's bowling is one of the best in the league. Shardul Thakur is another player whose contributions in the IPL have largely gone unnoticed.

Jadeja and Moeen Ali are two quality spinners who also add depth to the batting department. There isn't much to criticise about CSK team, and the only thing they'll want before the playoffs is for Suresh Raina to get back into form.

CSK beat RR by 45 runs the last time the two sides locked horns. Sanju Samson and his side will look to take the game closer this time around and get a win.

IPL 2021: RR vs CSK Match Details

Date: October 2, 2021 (Saturday).

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Weather Forecast

It should be a warm and cloudy evening in Abu Dhabi, with an average temperature of around 34 degrees Celsius. Dew could set in during the second innings, complicating things for the bowlers.

Pitch Report

The wicket in the previous game in Abu Dhabi was good for the batters, and a similar surface can be expected for this match as well.

Predicted XIs

Rajasthan Royals

Evin Lewis was RR's best player against RCB. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Chris Morris has had a difficult time in the UAE, so RR could go with Tabraiz Shamsi for this match. Riyan Parag hasn't contributed much with bat or ball, so Shivam Dube could take his place. While Liam Livingstone should hold on to his spot in the XI, David Miller is waiting in the wings.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Liam Livingstone/David Miller, Shivam Dube, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris/Tabraiz Shamsi, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, and Chetan Sakariya.

Chennai Super Kings

Josh Hazlewood was in fine form against SRH. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

As they have a fully fit team that's clicking well, CSK don't have many reasons to make changes to their side. While they could rest a couple of players before the playoffs, they should do that in the last group-stage match and not any sooner.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf Du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/WK), DJ Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, and Deepak Chahar.

IPL 2021: RR vs CSK Match Prediction

The Royals haven't turned up in the UAE ,and barring some accurate bowling towards the end against PBKS, they've been dominated by their opponents. While their fighting spirit and motivation to make the playoffs could see them deliver better performances, CSK should have the upper hand in this game.

Prediction: CSK to win.

IPL 2021: RR vs CSK - TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

