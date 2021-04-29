IPL 2021: Top 3 batting performances in DC vs KKR matches

In the 25th match of IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight.

DC are in third spot in the points table, with four wins from six games. KKR, meanwhile, have only managed two wins from their six matches and are fifth in the points table.

After getting the better of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a Super Over, DC narrowly went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by one run in their last encounter. KKR, meanwhile, registered a much-needed win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last outing, romping home by five wickets.

In terms of their head-to-head numbers, KKR hold a slight 14-12 advantage over DC. Last season, the teams shared the spoils with one win apiece. DC batsmen, though, have been dominant over KKR bowlers over the years.

With DC and KKR all set to renew acquaintances tonight, let's take a look at the three most impressive batting performances in past contests between the two teams in the competition.

#3 Shreyas Iyer (DC) 88 not out off 38 - IPL 2020 (in Sharjah)

DC captain Shreyas Iyer Pic: IPLT20.COM

Leading from the front, DC captain Shreyas Iyer smashed 88 not out off only 38 balls in an IPL 2020 game against KKR in Sharjah. Thanks to Iyer’s brilliance, DC ended up posting a mammoth 228 for 4 on the board, winning the contest by 18 runs.

Iyer slammed seven fours and six sixes during his knock, carting the KKR bowlers to all corners of the ground. His first six came off Sunil Narine as DC approached the halfway mark of their innings. Iyer was severe on Varun Chakravarthy as well, hitting him for a four and a six in the 12th over of DC's innings.

Advertisement

Results of 16th match of IPL2020

KKR v DC

DC

Batting

S.Iyer=88(38)not out

Prithvi Shaw=66(41)

Bowling

A.Nortje=3/33(4)

228/4(20)

KKR

Batting

N.Rana=58(35)

E.Morgan=44(18)

Bowling

A.Russel=2/29(4)

210/8(20)

DC won by 18 runs

Man of the match=Shreyas Iyer(DC) pic.twitter.com/OvtBS4w7Fl — Ibrahimzakariya (@Ibrahim11395302) October 4, 2020

The DC captain tore into Chakravarthy and Pat Cummins as well. Iyer took six and two fours off the 17th over bowled by Cummins before hammering Chakravarthy for two sixes in the penultimate over. Both Cummins and Chakravarthy ended up leaking 49 runs in their four overs, thanks to Iyer's exploits.

In response, Nitish Rana hit 58 off 35; Eoin Morgan hammered 44 off 18, while Rahul Tripathi cracked 36 off 16. Nevertheless, KKR fell short by 18 runs in a high-scoring game.

#2 Prithvi Shaw (DC) 99 off 55 - IPL 2019 (in Delhi)

Prithvi Shaw Pic: IPLT20.COM

Advertisement

DC opener Prithvi Shaw was the Man of the Match in his team's win over SRH in a Super Over a few days back. Back in 2019 as well, Shaw was the player of the game, scoring a stupendous 99 off 55 as DC overcame KKR in a Super Over in Delhi.

Shaw played a standout knock, clobbering 12 fours and three sixes as DC responded to KKR’s 185 for 8 with 185 for 6. The DC opener raced to his 50 off only 30 balls, smashing Kuldeep Yadav for a six and a four as 20 runs came off the 11th over of the innings.

Teenager scoring 75+ scores in #IPL

Manish Pandey - 114* in 2009

Rishabh Pant - 97 in 2017

Prithvi Shaw - 99 in 2019

Shubman Gill - 76 in 2019#KKRvMI#IPL2019 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 28, 2019

In the 17th over, Shaw took apart KKR pacer Prasidh Krishna, blasting him for three fours as 16 runs came off the over. On 99, though, Shaw top-edged a short ball from Lockie Ferguson to the wicketkeeper. DC lost two wickets off the last two deliveries of the innings as the match went into a Super Over.

In the Super Over, DC successfully defended a target of 11 runs, as Kagiso Rabada knocked over Andre Russell with an unplayable yorker. Russell had earlier clubbed 62 off 28 balls to lift KKR to a competitive total. But on the day, that wasn't enough to give his team a win.

#1 David Warner (DC) 107 not out off 69 - IPL 2010 (in Delhi)

Advertisement

David Warner Pic: IPLT20.COM

Before moving to SRH, David Warner made an impact playing for DC for a few seasons.

In IPL 2010, he came up with one of his most famous knocks in the competition, hammering an unbeaten 107 off only 69 balls in a game against KKR in Delhi. The swashbuckling innings helped DC to a comprehensive 40-run triumph.

After DC batted first on winning the toss, opener Warner cracked nine fours and five sixes in a highly impactful innings. While DC lost Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir early, Warner remained aggressive, slamming Ishant Sharma for two fours and a six in the third over of the innings.

Centuries for Delhi Capitals by Cricketers - #DelhiRoarMacha

1st)) ABD -105*(54) vs CSK on 23 April , 2009

2nd)) David Warner 107*(69) vs KKR on 29 May , 2010

3rd )) Virendre Sehwag 119(56) vs Deccan on 5 May , 2011

4th)) Kevin Pietersen 103*(64) vs Deccan on 19 April , 2012 — Cricket Man 🏏 wears Mask 😷 (@RishabhPantFan4) September 13, 2020

He did not let the momentum slip, attacking Charl Langeveldt for a couple of boundaries. The 14th over bowled by Ajit Agarkar produced 18 as Warner helped himself to a four and a six (off a no-ball) off consecutive deliveries.

Advertisement

Warner brought up his hundred with a single off the first ball of the last over bowled by Langeveldt. He celebrated the feat by banging one more maximum off the bowler. The DC opener destroyed the figures of KKR bowlers, as Langeveldt went for 35 in his three, while Agarkar conceded 26 in his two.

KKR never got going in their chase, as Andrew McDonald and Umesh Yadav claimed two wickets apiece. KKR were restricted to 137 for 9, and DC opener David Warner deservedly walked away with the Player of the Match award on the day.