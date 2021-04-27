IPL 2021: Top 3 batting performances in DC vs RCB matches

Two in-form teams, Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), will lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight, in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021).

Both DC and RCB have won four of five matches they have played in the tournament so far. DC were involved in the first Super Over of IPL 2021 in their last match, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) off the last ball.

Meanwhile, RCB tasted their first defeat in five matches in this year’s competition when they went down against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), for whom all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had a field day with both bat and ball.

In their head-to-head battle, RCB have a 15-10 lead over DC. However, DC were victorious in both contests between the two teams last year. Ahead of their latest clash in Ahmedabad tonight, let's look back at three of the most memorable batting performances in past games between the two teams.

#3 AB de Villiers (RCB) 90 not out off 39 - IPL 2018 (in Bengaluru)

AB de Villiers

South African legend AB de Villiers is a master in chasing down tough totals in the IPL. He manages to bring out some incredible shots and has pulled RCB over the line more often than not in such games.

In one such game in IPL 2018 against DC in Bengaluru, De Villiers scored a scintillating 90 not out off just 39 balls as RCB breezed to victory in what was supposed to be a tough chase of 175. ABD slammed ten fours and five sixes in his dominating knock as RCB raced past the finish line in 18 overs.

Ab de Villiers scoring back to back fifties against a single opponent in IPL :



vs RR (50,79*) in 2009

vs RR (57,66) in 2015

vs GL (129*,79*) in 2016

vs DC (90*,72*) in 2018

vs KXIP (57,59*,82*) in 2018-2019

vs MI (70*,75,55*) in 2019-2020

vs KKR (63,73*) in 2019-2020#RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/nykizazsVh — Raghuraj (@CricRaghu) October 12, 2020

Advertisement

De Villiers was extremely severe on Harshal Patel (1 for 33 in three overs) and Shahbaz Nadeem (0 for 27 in two overs) as he raced to his fifty off only 24 balls.

Chris Morris (0 for 43 in four overs) and Rahul Tewatia (0 for 26 in three overs) also suffered in the wake of De Villiers’ onslaught. The RCB batsman took the team home with consecutive fours off Trent Boult.

It was almost a one-man show by De Villiers in the chase, as Virat Kohli’s 30 was the next best score in the innings. Earlier, for DC, Rishabh Pant top-scored with 85 off 48, while Shreyas Iyer contributed 52 off 31 in their score of 174 for 5. With De Villiers in belligerent mood, though, that total proved nowhere near enough.

#2 Quinton de Kock (DC) 108 off 51 - IPL 2016 (in Bengaluru)

Quinton de Kock

Over the years, Quinton de Kock has played some fabulous knocks in the IPL. His only century in the T20 league to date came when he smashed 108 off only 51 balls for DC in a match against RCB in Bengaluru during the competition's 2016 edition.

Advertisement

With DC set an imposing 192 to win the match, RCB seemed to have the advantage at the halfway mark. However, De Kock came in and blasted 15 fours and three sixes to set the stage for DC’s victory.

They lost Shreyas Iyer (0) and Sanju Samson (9) early in the chase before a third-wicket partnership of 134 between De Kock and Karun Nair (54 not out off 42) rescued them.

Centuries by wicket-keepers in IPL:-



128* - Rishabh Pant

115 - Wriddhiman Saha

114 - JONNY BAIRSTOW

109* - Adam Gilchrist

108 - Quinton de Kock

106 - Adam Gilchrist#SRHvRCB — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 31, 2019

De Kock took a special liking to David Wiese, who ended up conceding 49 runs in four overs. Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal also suffered at the hands of De Kock, giving away 32 (three overs) and 23 (2.1 overs), respectively.

Earlier, batting first, RCB posted an impressive 191 for 5 on the back of Kohli’s 48-ball 79 and De Villiers’ 55 off 33 deliveries. Shane Watson also chipped in with 33 off 19. However, Quinton De Kock’s onslaught meant DC romped home in 19.1 overs.

#1 Chris Gayle (RCB) 128 not out off 62 - IPL 2012 (in Delhi)

Advertisement

Chris Gayle

West Indies legend Chris Gayle has a record six IPL hundreds to his name. One of them was registered for RCB against DC in Delhi during the competition's 2012 edition. The maverick left-hander scored a dazzling 128 not out off only 62 balls in the match.

DC sent RCB into bat after winning the toss. Gayle made DC regret their decision, as he hammered seven fours and as many as 13 sixes, sending the opposition bowlers on a leather hunt.

Twice during his blazing knock, he hit three sixes in an over, first hammering Irfan Pathan and then Pawan Negi. The latter was, in fact, slammed for three consecutive sixes.

Highest scores by left-handed batsmen for RCB in IPL :



175* - Chris Gayle v PWI (2013)

128* - Chris Gayle v DC (2012)

117 - Chris Gayle v PBKS (2015)

107 - Chris Gayle v PBKS (2011)

102* - Chris Gayle v KKR (2011)

101* - Devdutt Padikkal v RR (Today)#RCBvRR #IPL2021 — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) April 22, 2021

Gayle brought up his hundred off only 53 balls and continued his boundary-hitting spree as RCB put up an imposing 215 for 1 on the board.

Chris Gayle and Kohli (73 not out off 53) featured in an unbroken 204-run stand for the second wicket. Among DC bowlers, Pathan was taken for 44 in his four and Umesh Yadav 42, while Negi leaked 37 runs in his three overs.

In DC’s chase, Ross Taylor top-scored with 55 off 26, while Andre Russell smashed 31 off 15, but they still fell short by 21 runs. Zaheer Khan and Prasanth Parameswaran picked up three scalps apiece for RCB, while Vinay Kumar chipped in with two to stall DC’s progress on the night.