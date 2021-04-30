IPL 2021: Top 3 batting performances in PBKS vs RCB matches

In Match 26 of IPL 2021, the struggling Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face the rampant Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight.

RCB have lost only one of their six games so far and are third in the points table. Meanwhile, PBKS have only managed two wins in six games and down in sixth position.

In their previous game, RCB survived a late charge by Delhi Capitals (DC)'s Shimron Hetmyer to scamper home by a solitary run. PBKS had no such luck, though. They came up with a shoddy batting show to go down to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by five wickets in their last outing.

In terms of their head-to-head numbers, PBKS have a slight 14-12 advantage over RCB. PBKS did the double over RCB last season. As PBKS and RCB renew acquaintances in Ahmedabad tonight, let's take a look at the three most memorable batting performances in games between the two teams over the years.

#3 Chris Gayle (RCB) 117 off 57 - IPL 2015 (in Bengaluru)

Chris Gayle Pic: IPLT20.COM

West Indies batting legend Chris Gayle clobbered a magnificent century for RCB against PBKS in a game in Bengaluru during the 2015 edition of the IPL. Gayle blasted 117 off only 57 balls as RCB posted a highly imposing 226 for 3, batting first.

Gayle’s knock featured as many as 12 sixes and seven fours as the PBKS bowlers were sent on a leather hunt. The Universe Boss was in his elements right from the start. He carted Mitchell Johnson for two sixes and two fours in the second over of the RCB innings to make his intentions clear.

The next over bowled by Sandeep Sharma went for 24, with Gayle helping himself to two fours and as many sixes. In the tenth over of the RCB innings, Gayle smashed consecutive maximums off Glenn Maxwell. Two more sixes followed as Axar Patel, too, couldn’t stop the Gayle storm on the day.

One Batsman outscoring The opposition in an IPL Match :- (Most by RCB Batsman, 5 Times)



•Ab De Villiers - 129* (GL 104)

•Virat Kohli - 109 (GL 104)

•Chris Gayle - 117 (KXIP 88)

•Chris Gayle - 175* (PWI 133)

•Rahul Dravid - 66 (RR 58)#Legends🙌 #RCB pic.twitter.com/2v0GpJKzOf — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) October 2, 2020

The big-hitting left-hander brought up his hundred with a flurry of boundaries. After launching Karanveer Singh for consecutive sixes, Gayle flicked Johnson past short fine leg for four to bring up yet another T20 ton.

It needed something special to end Gayle’s innings on the day, and Axar Patel did so by taking a stunning return catch that was hit hard at the bowler.

Apart from Gayle’s brilliance, AB de Villiers hit an unbeaten 47 off 24 balls as PBKS bowlers endured heavy punishment. Karanveer Singh conceded 41 in his two, while Axar went for 50 in his four.

In response, PBKS crumbled to 88 all out, with two RCB bowlers - Mitchell Starc and Sreenath Aravind - helping themselves to four scalps apiece.

#2 Virat Kohli (RCB) 113 off 50 - IPL 2016 (in Bengaluru)

Virat Kohli Pic: IPLT20.COM

Captain Virat Kohli led from the front with the bat as RCB trounced PBKS in an IPL 2016 game in Bengaluru. Kohli blazed his way to 113 off only 50 balls as RCB posted a mammoth 211 for 3 in merely 15 overs in a rain-hit encounter.

Kohli clubbed 12 fours and eight sixes in an absolutely dominant knock. The RCB captain slapped Axar Patel for consecutive fours as the batting side ended the powerplay overs on a high. Kohli was extremely severe on KC Cariappa, launching him for five sixes in two overs.

Today in 2016: Virat Kohli makes 113 (his highest!) in 50 balls, 12 fours, 8 sixes for RCB vs KXIP at Bengaluru.

It was his 4th #IPL century of the season when no one else could manage three.

Batsmen with 2 IPL centuries in a season

C Gayle in 2011

H Amla in 2017

S Watson in 2018 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) May 18, 2020

Virat Kohli blasted Mohit Sharma for three consecutive fours as he raced into the 90s. Kohli brought up his ton, his fourth of the season, by flicking Sandeep Sharma for a boundary and crunched the next two balls for six and four, respectively. He fell to the bowler in the same over, though, bringing the curtains down on a sensational knock.

Earlier, Kohli and Chris Gayle (73 off 32) featured in a sizzling opening stand of 147 in 11 overs. Among PBKS bowlers, Cariappa was hammered for 55 in his 3 overs, while Kyle Abbott and Axar Patel went for 48 and 46 in their three overs, respectively.

PBKS were set a revised target of 203 in 14 overs, but they crumbled under pressure, only managing a paltry 120 for 9. For RCB, Yuzvendra Chahal was the best bowler, with 4 for 25.

#1 KL Rahul (PBKS) 132 not out off 69 - IPL 2020 (in Dubai)

KL Rahul Pic: IPLT20.COM

PBKS captain KL Rahul ended up as the Orange Cap winner last season, even as his team failed to qualify for the playoffs. His finest knock in IPL 2020 came against RCB in Dubai, with the right-hander caressing an unbeaten 132 off only 69 deliveries.

After RCB asked PBKS to take first strike on winning the toss, KL Rahul feasted on the bowling. Starting off with two boundaries off Dale Steyn in the second over, the PBKS captain kept finding the fence at regular intervals. After easing his way to 90 off 60, Rahul broke loose in the last two overs of the PBKS innings.

Top scores in #IPL2020



132* - KL Rahul

89 - Mayank Agarwal

80 - Rohit Sharma

74 - Sanju Samson

72 - Faf du Plessis

71 - Ambatti Rayudu

70* - Shubman Gill



Six of the seven 70+ scores are by Indians.



A rare thing in IPL. — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 26, 2020

The first ball of the 19th over by Steyn was launched over deep square leg for six. Rahul raised his hundred by carving the next delivery for four over short third man. That was followed by two consecutive sixes and an edge for four as 26 runs came off the penultimate over.

Rahul pummeled Shivam Dube for consecutive sixes as PBKS ended their innings on a high, registering 206 for 3 on the board. Steyn conceded 57 runs in his four overs and Dube 33 in three. RCB folded up for 109 in response, as Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin picked up three wickets apiece.