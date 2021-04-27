IPL 2021: Top 3 bowling performances in DC vs RCB matches

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will battle it out at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight, in the 22nd match of IPL 2021.,

DC and RCB have been among the most impressive teams in IPL 2021 so far, winning four of their five games this season. DC are coming off a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the first Super Over of the season.

Meanwhile, RCB's unbeaten start to their IPL 2021 campaign was ended by Chennai Super Kings (CSK). RCB were in the hunt before Harshal Patel’s 37-run 20th over shifted the momentum CSK’s way. Eventually, RCB succumbed to a 69-run defeat.

In terms of their head-to-head record, RCB enjoy a significant 15-10 lead over DC. However, DC did the double over RCB last season. With DC and RCB all set to renew acquaintances in Ahmedabad tonight, let's take a look at the three most impressive bowling efforts in games between the two teams over the years.

#3 Glenn McGrath (DC) 4 for 29 - IPL 2008 (in Delhi)

Glenn McGrath

Australian bowling legend Glenn McGrath was still around when the IPL commenced. He played a match-winning role for DC against RCB in a game held in Delhi during the inaugural edition of the competition in 2008. McGrath claimed 4 for 29 as DC successfully defended a target of 192.

RCB sent Praveen Kumar as a pinch-hitter to open the innings. The move did not work, though, as McGrath had him caught at mid-on for 6 off a good-length delivery. Ross Taylor made a quick 29 before perishing to McGrath, miscuing to deep midwicket.

A few deliveries later, Wasim Jaffer (10) mistimed a pull off McGrath to give a simple catch to mid-on. McGrath became the first bowler to claim four wickets in an IPL innings when he had RCB captain Rahul Dravid (38) caught at cover.

Mark Boucher hammered an unbeaten 31 off 17 balls for RCB, but McGrath’s four-for had already done the damage. Earlier, DC’s total of 191 for 5 revolved around Gautam Gambhir’s 54-ball 86 and Shikhar Dhawan's 50 off 33 balls.

McGrath then proved he was good enough to win matches even at the fag end of his illustrious career.

#2 Kagiso Rabada (DC) 4 for 24 - IPL 2020 (in Dubai)

Kagiso Rabada

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada may be struggling for rhythm in the ongoing edition of the IPL. But he has been the go-to man for DC almost every time the franchise needed wickets in the last few editions of the competition.

Last year, Rabada rocked RCB with figures of 4 for 24 in a match played in Dubai. RCB were set 197 for victory, but Rabada pegged them back by taking crucial scalps.

Rabada’s first wicket was the massive one of RCB captain Virat Kohli (43), who went for a wild slog but only managed to bottom-edge to the keeper.

Washington Sundar (17) perished to a slower bouncer, caught at midwicket. Shivam Dube (11) went for a wild slog against a quick length ball from Rabada, only to be cleaned up. Isuru Udana (1) was clueless against a slower ball, top-edging the delivery to extra cover. RCB eventually finished on 137 for 9.

Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel complemented Rabada's efforts by picking up two wickets apiece as DC put up a solid bowling effort. Earlier, Marcus Stoinis hammered an unbeaten 53 off 26 balls, while Prithvi Shaw slammed 42 off 23 as DC put up 196 for 4 batting first.

Rabada and co then carried on the good work with the ball to seal their team's victory.

#1 Jaydev Unadkat (RCB) 5 for 25 - IPL 2013 (in Delhi)

Jaydev Unadkat

Playing for RCB in IPL 2013, left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat scythed through the DC batting line-up in a match held in Delhi. DC were set 184 to win the contest, but Unadkat’s superb bowling effort of 5 for 25 led RCB to a thrilling four-run victory.

Unadkat dealt a big blow to DC early in their chase. He sent back Mahela Jayawardene (19) when the batsman inside edged a delivery onto his stumps. Virender Sehwag (18) also perished to the left-arm seamer, mistiming a slower ball to mid-on.

Unmukt Chand was looking good on 41 but was caught off a Unadkat slower ball as he tried to slam the bowler for a maximum. Kedar Jadhav (8) was caught at long-on, trying to take on a short-of-length ball from the bowler, while Morne Morkel (19) was castled with a searing yorker.

Jaydev Unadkat picked up five of the seven DC wickets to fall as the chasing side fell tantalisingly short of their target, ending their innings on 179 for 7 while chasing 184.

Earlier, RCB captain Virat Kohli fell one short of a well-deserved hundred, smashing 99 off 58 balls to lead his team to a competitive total of 183 for 4. Thanks to Unadkat’s heroics later in the day, that score proved to be just about enough.