IPL 2021, weekly roundup: 3 game-changing moments from Week 2

The second week of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) is now behind us. The past few days have produced several disappointingly one-sided games. If we look at the result of the last two matches, while Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) thumped Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 10 wickets ,Punjab Kings (PBKS) trounced defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by nine wickets.

After the second week of IPL 2021, RCB remain at the top of the points table, having won four games out of four. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are in second and third place respectively, with three wins from four matches.

MI have slipped to fourth position with three losses from five games and are only above PBKS because of having a superior run rate. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are languishing at the bottom with a solitary win each after four matches.

3 defining moments from Week 2 of IPL 2021

As part of our weekly roundup series of IPL 2021, we look back at three defining moments from the second week that changed the course of the respective matches.

#3 Hardik Pandya catches David Warner short

David Warner is run-out during match 9 of IPL 2021.

Chasing 151 in match nine of IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Sunrisers Hyderabad seemed to be cruising at 90 for 2 in the 12th over, with SRH skipper David Warner batting on 36.

Virat Singh was on strike for the third ball of the 12th over. He tapped a ball in front of point and was called for a quick single by Warner. Hardik Pandya, however, rushed to the ball and affected a direct hit at the striker’s end.

Warner is usually a quick runner between wickets, but this time he had completely misjudged the run and, in the end, was caught well short of the crease. The SRH captain’s dismissal left the team in a somewhat precarious position at 90 for 3.

What happened next?

Warner’s dismissal completely swung the momentum of the game MI’s way. SRH crumbled to 130 for 7 and soon to 137 all out. Virat Singh, Abhishek Sharma, and Abdul Samad followed Warner back to the pavilion in quick succession.

Vijay Shankar kept SRH’s hopes alive with a fighting 28 but he could not carry the team over the line. At the other end, Trent Boult ran through the tail with three pitch-perfect yorkers. He first trapped Rashid Khan LBW and then cleaned up Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed.

SRH were all out for 137 in the 20th over as MI pulled off another remarkable comeback win.

#2 Amit Mishra outsmarts Rohit Sharma

Amit Mishra celebrates dismissing Rohit Sharma in match 13 of IPL 2021.

Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra seems to have been around forever on the Indian cricket circuit without getting his due. And he is still making his presence felt, at least in the IPL. Playing for DC against MI in match 13 of IPL 2021, Mishra outwitted MI skipper Rohit Sharma with a clever piece of bowling.

The leg-spinner tossed one up to Rohit, inviting a lofted stroke. The batsman accepted the invitation and dashed out of his crease. However, the ball turned away after pitching, forcing Rohit to drag the ball towards long-on as he could not get the desired timing.

At the point of Rohit’s dismissal, MI were 76 for 3 in the ninth over, batting first.

What happened next?

MI completely lost their way in the IPL 2021 encounter that was being played in Chennai. Hardik Pandya fell first ball, trying to take on Mishra, while the leggie also trapped Kieron Pollard (2) and Ishan Kishan (26) to finish with excellent figures of 4 for 24.

The lower-order also failed to contribute for MI as they were restricted to 137 for 9 in their 20 overs. DC then chased down the target with ease as Shikhar Dhawan contributed 45 and Steven Smith 33.

DC won the game by six wickets and strengthened claims of them being serious contenders to win the IPL 2021 title.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja’s ripper to Jos Buttler

Ravindra Jadeja cleaned up Jos Buttler with a beauty in match 12 of IPL 2021.

Often, one unplayable delivery not only gets a batsman out but can also severely dent the psyche of the opposition. This is exactly what transpired during match 12 of IPL 2021 between CSK and RR in Mumbai.

Although chasing a stiff target of 189, RR seemed in control of things as opener Jos Buttler (49) guided them to 87 for 2 in 11 overs. In the first ball of the 12th over, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja breached Buttler’s defence with an unplayable delivery. The ball pitched on leg, ripped past the bat and crashed onto the stumps. It can be best described as a left-arm spinner’s dream delivery.

At 87 for 3 now, RR were definitely in some trouble.

What happened next?

Once Buttler was back in the dugout, RR crumbled in sensational fashion. Shivam Dube fell in the same over, trapped LBW while playing across the line. Moeen Ali then claimed three wickets in quick succession, sending back David Miller, Riyan Parag, and Chris Morris in no time to finish with spectacular figures of 3 for 7.

Rahul Tewatia (20) and Jaydev Unadkat (24) put up some lower-order resistance, but the match was well beyond RR’s control by then. They eventually ended up losing the match by 45 runs.

Jadeja’s ripper to Buttler did damage RR beyond repair in the IPL 2021 encounter.