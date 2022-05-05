IPL 2022: 3 best David Warner knocks in the competition

The 50th clash of IPL 2022 is going on between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and is an absolute ripper.

While SRH's bowling attack has been a formidable one with the likes of Umran Malik, T Natarajan and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, the Delhi batters have given every Hyderabad bowler a run for their money tonight.

David Warner and Rovman Powell have stitched an absolutely brilliant partnership to help the Capitals register 207/3 in 20 overs. Warner scored 92* (58) and came close to getting his fifth IPL century.

The Aussie has been a true asset for whichever team he has been a part of in the league. Having scored 5,762 runs in 158 matches, Warner is easily one of the most successful openers in the IPL.

On that note, let's take a look at three of his best batting performances in the history of the tournament.

#3 109* (54) - Delhi Daredevils vs Deccan Chargers in IPL 2012

In Match 55 of IPL 2012, Warner became a true game-changer for his current side Delhi against his former team Hyderabad. The Deccan Chargers elected to bat first and Shikhar Dhawan alongside Cameron White put up a fantastic partnership to push them towards posting a big total.

Dhawan's 84 (49) and White's 65 (40) helped the Chargers post a whopping target of 188. When it was Delhi's turn to bat, skipper Virender Sehwag was dismissed in the first over. This was when Warner stepped up and decided to go after the Hyderabad bowlers.

The southpaw built a 189-run partnership with team-mate Naman Ojha to help Delhi get over the line in 16.4 overs with nine wickets to spare. Warner scored an unbeaten 109 off 54 deliveries in a knock laced with ten fours and seven sixes. He was rightfully adjudged the Player of the Match.

#2 126 (59) - SRH vs KKR in IPL 2017

Warner's best score in the IPL came in the 37th clash of the 2017 season when the Sunrisers met the Knight Riders at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. KKR won the toss and asked SRH to bat first.

However, they regretted the decision as soon as openers David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan came at their bowlers all guns blazing. They put up a 139-run stand but Dhawan fell soon after.

Warner went on to score 126 off just 59 balls and helped SRH post a total of 209/3. The Aussie's knock included ten boundaries and eight maximums.

Despite Robin Uthappa's half-century, KKR fell short of the target by 48 runs as the Hyderabad bowlers cleaned them up for 161/7. Warner was yet again declared the Player of the Match for his brilliance with the bat.

#1 100* (55) - SRH vs RCB in IPL 2019

Having scored 692 runs, Warner won the Orange Cap in the 2019 season. In Game 11 of IPL 2019, the Australian scored one of the highest opening partnerships in the history of the league. SRH were playing RCB and the latter won the toss and elected to bowl.

Making the most of this decision, SRH openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow decided to outplay the Challengers. Both batters started going after all the Bangalore bowlers and scored all over the park at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

They put up a 185-run stand with both players scoring centuries. After Bairstow got out, Warner went on to score an unbeaten 100 off 55, in a knock that included five fours and five sixes as SRH posted a total of 231/2.

In response, RCB folded for 113, thanks to Mohammad Nabi's spell of 4/11. SRH won by a whopping margin of 118 runs.

