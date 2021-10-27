IPL 2022: 3 T20 World Cup 2021 captains who could lead an IPL team next year

IPL 2022 is one of the most-awaited cricket tournaments in the world right now. The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League promises to be the grandest in the competition's history. For the first time in over a decade, ten teams will participate in an IPL season.

The BCCI recently announced that franchises representing Ahmedabad and Lucknow will debut in IPL 2022. A mega-auction is also set to be held soon, meaning that teams will have to rebuild their squads.

Quite a few franchises may have to release their captains because of the player retention policy. The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is currently underway in the United Arab Emirates, and IPL franchises seeking a new captain can possibly target the following three names.

1. Kieron Pollard

Caribbean skipper Kieron Pollard has the experience of captaining an IPL team

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard will be one of the favorites to lead a franchise in IPL 2022 if the Mumbai Indians release him. According to reports, the existing teams will only be able to retain three or four players before the IPL 2022 Mega Auction.

Before the 2018 Mega Auction, Mumbai Indians had released Kieron Pollard and then bought him back using the RTM card. If they release him again, the other teams could bid a big amount for him to ensure the Mumbai-based franchise do not use the RTM card.

Pollard has enormous IPL experience under his belt. He has captained the Mumbai Indians multiple times in his career. Thus, Pollard seems to be the number one contender.

2. Eoin Morgan

Looking at Eoin Morgan's batting performances in IPL 2021, the Kolkata Knight Riders may think of releasing the left-handed batter. He did an excellent job as captain, but perhaps, the Knight Riders team management would not have been satisfied with his performance in the batting unit.

Morgan led the Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL 2021 Final. Considering where the Kolkata-based franchise were placed after the first phase of the season, no one can deny the fact that Morgan showed brilliant leadership skills in the second phase of the tournament.

If the Kolkata Knight Riders release him, most franchises will see Morgan as a captaincy option in IPL 2022.

3. Kane Williamson

India captain Virat Kohli has confirmed that he will no longer lead Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. So the only other T20 World Cup 2021 skipper who is likely to captain a franchise in IPL 2022 is Kane Williamson.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The New Zealand skipper led the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021. Despite the Orange Army's lackluster performance in the tournament, many fans feel Williamson will continue at the Hyderabad-based franchise in IPL 2022.

In 2018, Williamson guided the Sunrisers Hyderabad to the summit clash. He led the SRH squad from the front and won the Orange Cap title. The right-handed batter has done well as the captain of New Zealand as well. SRH could retain him as captain and build their new squad around him in IPL 2022.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee