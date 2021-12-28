IPL 2022: 3 teams that could target Avesh Khan

With the IPL 2022 mega-auctions set to take place in February 2022, teams have already started working on plans pertaining to their squad compositions.

Over the years, Indian fast bowlers have played a pivotal part in sides clinching the title and hence have always been hot properties at IPL auctions. As has been the trend, a number of uncapped players will attract a lot of limelight with their performances.

Last season, Avesh Khan was one of the most promising fast bowlers for the Delhi Capitals. He picked up 24 wickets in 16 games at an average of 18.75 and could well start a bidding war when the auction comes around this time.

Here we take a look at the 3 teams that could bid for Avesh Khan at the IPL auctions:

#1 Mumbai Indians

Avesh Khan could be a great partner to Jasprit Bumrah

After retaining Jasprit Bumrah, Mumbai Indians will be in search of another solid fast-bowling option to bolster their resources. Avesh Khan was superb last season, both with the new ball as well in the death overs.

Avesh Khan is very close to making the Indian side and a good season with the Mumbai Indians could well see him earn a cap for the national team. Mumbai Indians have been a great grooming side for young Indian players and this season could be a defining one for the pacer.

The Wankhede Stadium will offer great assistance for his style of bowling, making Avesh Khan a good prospect for the Mumbai franchise.

#2 Kolkata Knight Riders

Avesh Khan can be KKR's bright Indian seamer

The Kolkata Knight Riders have invested heavily in young Indian pacers in the past season, but many have often not quite made a mark. As such, they can now bid for Avesh Khan as he has the experience and the skills to make his presence felt.

He was mighty impressive last season for the Delhi Capitals where he finished as the second highest wicket-taker. His performances with the ball could see him become one of the big picks for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR have not retained any seamers for the 2022 season and will hence be looking to snap up the services of Avesh Khan at the mega-auction.

#3 Chennai Super Kings

Avesh Khan would find a great captain in MS Dhoni

The defending champions have retained Ravindra Jadeja (16 crore), MS Dhoni (12 crore), all-rounder Moeen Ali (8 crore), and Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 crore). Having released the likes of Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur, they will now need to assemble a fresh bowling line-up for the upcoming season.

MS Dhoni loves Indian fast bowlers and Avesh would really prosper under the former Indian captain. With his pace, skill and variations, Avesh could be a great fit bearing in mind the nature of the surface at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

Considering how he has progressed so far in his career and his superb growth over the last couple of years, Avesh would be the perfect player for Chennai Super Kings to target at the auction.

