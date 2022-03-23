IPL 2022: 4 reasons why Chennai Super Kings can successfully defend their title

After a disappointing season in 2020, when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) failed to qualify for the playoffs - a first for them - things looked difficult in the 2021 season also.

However, the spark shown by Ruturaj Gaikwad, fireworks of Moeen Ali, all-round dominance of Ravindra Jadeja, and the tactical nous of Mahendra Singh Dhoni took them to their fourth title.

As we head into the IPL 2022, CSK are once again among the favourites to win the trophy. However, they will have to deal with two new teams in the fray. Also, with the mega auction having shaken things up, other teams would also be re-invigorated.

Still, there is reason for CSK fans to be optimistic. Here are four reasons why the defending champions can win the 15th edition of the IPL.

CSK's opening combination

Devon Conway will be opening the innings for the Chennai Super Kings this season

One of the main reasons for the team in yellow winning the title in 2021 was the incredible form of both their openers, Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad. While Gaikwad walked away with the Orange cap, du Plessis was in the second position among the leading run-getters that season.

Even though the former South Africa captain has gone away to Royal Challengers Bangalore, CSK still boast of an enviable opening combination. New Zealand's Devon Conway will be the new opening partner for Ruturaj Gaikwad.

This pair is likely to be largely effective against both spin and pace. They will also have an added advantage of being a left-right combination which can mess with the lines and lengths of the bowlers.

Balance of experience and youth

Along with the experience of MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Robin Uthappa, and Ambati Rayudu, CSK has a few exciting new names in their ranks also.

The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, and N Jagadeesan are talented young players. While the team in yellow have always invested in proven and experienced players, this time, even the young faces in the side look capable of performing well on the biggest stage of T20 cricket.

History on their side

The resemblances between the 2011 and 2022 seasons of the IPL are too many to look past. This year, like 2011, there are 10 teams in contention. Also, as was the case in 2011, the teams are divided into two groups of five teams each.

MS Dhoni's team was the defending champion then and will be this time also. Lastly, the first match of the season, both in 2011 and in 2022, features Chennai Super Kings taking on Kolkata Knight Riders.

Will the similarities also extend to the winner of the two seasons? CSK triumphed in 2011. Will it be the same this time around also?

MS Dhoni's captaincy

This is undeniably the biggest reason for the great success of the Chennai-based team in the tournament.

They have failed to qualify for the playoffs just once out of 12 seasons, have appeared in 10 Finals, won four of them. The Chennai Super Kings is undoubtedly the most consistent side in the league.

This is a testimony to the leadership skills possessed by their captain, MS Dhoni, who has been the single most valuable player in the franchise. The most special title wins under his reign came in 2018 and 2021, when the team was not given much of a chance by experts, yet triumphed in the end.

