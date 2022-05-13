IPL 2022: 5 biggest sixes of the season so far

It's been a six-fest in IPL 2022 and with 15 games to go, including the playoffs, the number is only set to increase.

At the time of writing, 835 deliveries have been sent over the fence and the magical 1000-mark seems a realistic possibility.

Lalith Kalidas @lal__kal



Most sixes in an IPL edition:



872 - 2018

800* - 2022

784 - 2019

734 - 2020

731 - 2012



#MIvKKR The #IPL2022 season becomes the second edition to witness 800 sixes.Most sixes in an IPL edition:872 - 2018800* - 2022784 - 2019734 - 2020731 - 2012 The #IPL2022 season becomes the second edition to witness 800 sixes.Most sixes in an IPL edition:872 - 2018800* - 2022784 - 2019734 - 2020731 - 2012#MIvKKR

Apart from the biggest gunslingers partaking in the competition, what has also aided their cause is the nature of the surfaces. Across the four venues in Mumbai and Pune, the wickets have been largely batter-friendly.

Moreover, the shorter boundary dimensions - especially at the Wankhede Stadium - have played into the batters' hands.

5 biggest sixes of IPL 2022

That said, such is the might and muscle power that these batters possess, no boundary in the world is possibly big enough for them to clear. With plenty of hits soaring into the top tier or even the roof of the stadium, the tournament has borne witness to some of the biggest hits possibly seen.

On that note, we take a look at the five biggest sixes thus far in IPL 2022.

#5 Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals - 107 metres)

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Jos Buttler added another chapter to his IPL 2022 rampage with a third ton of the season against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium. The game on April 22 was also characterized by a monstrous hit off Shardul Thakur.

The penultimate ball of the 10th over saw Thakur deliver a good length delivery outside the off stump. It was bread and butter for Buttler as the English keeper-batter dismissed it out of sight over the cow corner, picking out the crowd in the top tier.

At this point, that maximum, recorded at 107 metres, is fifth in terms of distance as far as the biggest sixes in this tournament are concerned. The Royals won that contest by 15 runs, with Buttler being adjudged the Player of the Match.

#3 Nicholas Pooran (Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals - 108 metres)

Another Delhi Capitals bowler, Anrich Nortje, had to bear the brunt of getting clobbered for a huge maximum over mid-wicket.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Nicholas Pooran had a gargantuan task at hand at the Brabourne Stadium on May 5. With his team needing 71 off 28 deliveries, the newly-appointed West Indies limited-overs skipper smashed a full toss off Nortje well across the line.

Such was the might on it that the ball smacked the roof over mid-wicket before dropping down. "Colossal" is how Harsha Bhogle described the 108-metre monster on air - we can't disagree now, can we?

#3 Liam Livingstone (Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings - 108 metres)

Joint-third on the list of the biggest sixes hit in IPL 2022 is Liam Livingstone. The swashbuckling Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder achieved the feat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Brabourne Stadium.

Young Mukesh Choudhary removed Mayank Agarwal in the very first over but he wasn't to be spared by Livingstone. A length delivery outside the off-stump was met with disdain as a clean swing of the blade saw the white cherry travel many a mile (108 metres to be precise) over mid-wicket. A little further and you could have possibly spotted the ball on Marine Drive!

It was the biggest six of the tournament at that point in time as well. Livingstone went on to blast a 32-ball 60 and also picked up two wickets to claim the Player of the Match honors.

#2 Dewald Brevis - (Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings - 112 metres)

He might carry the moniker 'Baby AB' but there's nothing baby about the sixes Dewald Brevis hits. He gave a good account of the same against PBKS at the MCA Stadium in Pune earlier this season.

With the Mumbai Indians (MI) in pursuit of 199 for their first win of the season, Brevis latched onto leg-spinner Rahul Chahar like a cheap suit. The prodigy from South Africa creamed a boundary and four consecutive sixes off Chahar's first over - none bigger than the 112-metre monster he struck off the last delivery though.

Brevis dispatched a full-length delivery outside the off-stump over mid-wicket via a short-arm slog-sweep. For the record, one of the earlier sixes was recorded at 102 metres, only for the teenager to go even bigger.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Dewald Brevis hit 102 meter six and 112 meter six in #IPL2022 Dewald Brevis hit 102 meter six and 112 meter six in #IPL2022.

Sadly, though, his breathtaking innings of 49 wasn't enough to see MI home, as they fell short by 12 runs. At this point, this remains the second longest six in IPL 2022.

#1 Liam Livingstone (Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans - 117 metres)

It's tough being a bowler when you have to run in at Liam Livingstone. All you can manage at times is a wry grin. That's exactly what Mohammed Shami could muster when Gujarat Titans (GT) faced Punjab Kings at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The Kings were cruising with 27 runs needed off five overs with eight wickets in hand. Livingstone, however, was in a hurry for some reason and seemed keen to reclaim the crown for the biggest hit of IPL 2022.

Indeed, it happened. A slot delivery in the arc was met with a ferocious bat swing as the ball was deposited into the top tier over backward square leg. From Shami, to skipper Mayank Agarwal, to Rashid Khan and the commentators on air - all and sundry were left gobsmacked.

Punjab Kings @PunjabKingsIPL



ʷʰᵉʳᵉ



ʷʰᵉʳᵉ



ʷʰᵉʳᵉ



ʷʰᵉʳᵉ



ʷʰᵉʳᵉ



ʷʰᵉʳᵉ



ʷʰᵉʳᵉ

is the ball that Livingstone hit?!



#GTvPBKS #IPL2022 ʷʰᵉʳᵉʷʰᵉʳᵉʷʰᵉʳᵉʷʰᵉʳᵉʷʰᵉʳᵉʷʰᵉʳᵉʷʰᵉʳᵉʷʰᵉʳᵉis the ball that Livingstone hit?! ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉis the ball that Livingstone hit?! 😅🚀#GTvPBKS #IPL2022

At 117 metres, this six from Livingstone is yet to be bettered in IPL 2022.Thank goodness for roofs, else that white cherry might have shattered a car on the streets.

Also read: IPL 2022: 3 teams with inexperienced middle orders

LIVE POLL Q. Will Liam Livingstone's 117-metre six be bettered this season? Yes No 6 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar