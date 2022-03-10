IPL 2022: 5 famous IPL pairs we will miss in this edition of the tournament

The IPL will see teams come in with new players and several new tactics this season, courtesy of the mega auction in February 2022. The tried and trusted players who became synonymous with various teams have changed bases. It will be interesting how the fans align themselves with the new and changed sides.

Fans will also miss legendary batters coming together and weaving their magic. Over the years, several IPL games have seen several veteran batters complement one another and win matches for their respective sides.

Here, we take a look at the 5 famous IPL pairs we will miss in this edition of the tournament:

5.) David Warner-Kane Williamson

David Warner and Kane Williamson were solid as a unit

David Warner will play for the Delhi Capitals after his relationship soured with the Sunrisers Hyderabad last season. Warner captained SRH for several years and found a great accomplice in Kane Williamson, batting at number 3. Both players have immense respect for one another and their style of play complimented each other rather well.

While Warner went after the bowlers, Williamson, in his own inimitable style, dropped anchor and played deep into the innings to play a number of match-winning knocks for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Fans will definitely miss the duo this season.

4.) KL Rahul-Mayank Agarwal

Rahul and Mayank were powerful at the top of the order for Punjab

The Karnataka buddies shared a superb equation at the top of the order for the Punjab Kings. Match after match, the duo were explosive and consistent and played a critical role in Punjab putting up a good show. Despite being a prolific run-scorer for Punjab, KL Rahul parted ways with the side and will now lead the Lucknow Super Giants this season.

Mayank Agarwal, on the other hand, will now lead Punjab and he has a formidable side at his disposal.

3.) MS Dhoni-Suresh Raina

Raina-Dhoni became synonymous with CSK

One of the most legendary pairs in Indian cricket, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina will no longer be playing together as Suresh Raina went unsold at the IPL mega auctions.

Over the years, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina have become synonymous with the Chennai Super Kings. While Dhoni's batting prowess has declined over the years, Raina will not be a part of the IPL this season.

2.) Kieron Pollard-Hardik Pandya

Pollard-Pandya duo won several matches for Mumbai Indians

Ahead of the IPL mega auction, Mumbai Indians retained Kieron Pollard while Hardik Pandya was released. Hardik will now captain the Gujarat Titans and it will be interesting to see how he fares as the leader of the new team.

Pollard and Hardik formed a powerful combination in the middle order. Over the years, they have played a number of unbelievable innings for Mumbai Indians. Batting at number 5 and 6 respectively for Mumbai, Hardik and Pollard plundered opposition bowling attacks. Their combination was an important reason behind Mumbai's consistent run in the IPL.

1.) Virat Kohli-AB de Villiers

Kohli-de Villiers were sensational for RCB

The combination of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers is arguably the most legendary pair in the IPL. They formed a powerful and potent combination for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and gave the fans plenty of reasons to rejoice.

However, AB de Villiers has called it quits from the game and will now be associated with RCB as a mentor. Virat Kohli is still with the side.

Edited by Diptanil Roy