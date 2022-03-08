IPL 2022: 5 lowest team totals in IPL history

One of the biggest reasons behind the success of the Indian Premier League has been the top-notch quality of batting. The plethora of talent on display, as far as batting is concerned, has made the IPL a wholesome cricketing experience. The IPL has seen unforgettable power-hitting from several batters right from the inception of the tournament.

However, over the years, there have also been disastrous batting collapses - occasions when the bowlers have absolutely pummeled the batting order. There have been instances when the pitches have suited the bowlers and there have also been instances when a timid approach by the batting side has cost them dear.

Here we take a look at the five lowest team scores in the IPL over the years:

5.) Kolkata Knight Riders – 67 all-out against Mumbai Indians, 2008

Mumbai were too good for Kolkata

After making a bumper start to the season, the Kolkata Knight Riders slipped off rather quickly and could never quite get their campaign back on track. In the match against the Mumbai Indians, the Sourav Ganguly-led side were was asked to bat first.

They lost both their openers – Salman Butt and Aakash Chopra – in the third over. They never quite recovered from these early jolts and were shot out for a paltry 67.

MI chased down the easy target with 15 overs to spare. Sanath Jayasuriya flew to 48 off just 17 balls and ended the misery for KKR.

4.) Delhi Daredevils – 67 all-out against Kings XI Punjab, 2017

Delhi were no match for Punjab

Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) had to endure a miserable season back in 2017 as none of their plans seemed to work.

In the match against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Delhi were put into bat first, but they could not handle Sandeep Sharma's swing. They were skittled out for 67 as Sandeep ended up with figures of 4/20.

In response, Punjab openers Martin Guptill and Hashim Amla chased down the target with 10 wickets in hand and as many as 12 overs to spare.

3.) Delhi Daredevils – 66 all-out against Mumbai Indians, 2017

Mumbai Indians crushed Delhi in IPL 2017

Another miserable match in the 2017 season for the Delhi Daredevils. In this fixture, the Mumbai Indians batted first and courtesy of a powerful partnership between Lendl Simmons and Kieron Pollard, they racked up 212 runs in 20 overs.

In response, the Zaheer Khan-led Delhi Daredevils never quite got going in the chase and were knocked over for just 66. None of their batters could cross the 15-run mark. The margin of 146 runs remains the biggest margin of victory (in terms of runs) in the history of the IPL.

2.) Rajasthan Royals – 58 all-out against Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2009

Anil Kumble was superb against RR in IPL 2009

After winning the inaugural season, the Rajasthan Royals locked horns with Kevin Pietersen-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2009. However, it was a forgettable defeat for them.

Despite restricting Royal Challengers Bangalore to 134 runs, Shane Warne’s Rajasthan Royals were bundled out for 58 in 15.1 overs.

Anil Kumble was the wrecker-in-chief as he ended up with magical figures of five wickets for five runs.

1.) Royal Challengers Bangalore - 49 all-out against Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017

KKR's pacers ripped RCB apart in IPL 2017

One of the lowest points for Royal Challengers Bangalore came when they locked horns with Gautam Gambhir's KKR in 2017. RCB restricted KKR to 131 and looked favorites to chase the total down.

However, on a spicy pitch, the trio of Nathan Coulter-Nile, Colin de Grandhomme, and Chris Woakes picked up three wickets each to shoot out Virat Kohli’s RCB for a paltry 49. KKR won by 81 runs.

