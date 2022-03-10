IPL 2022: 5 must-watch games in first week of the new season

It has been confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that IPL 2022 will begin on March 26, 2022. It has also been announced that the tournament will be held in Mumbai and Pune this season.

The 15th edition of the IPL will have a total number of 70 league matches and 4 playoff games, which will be played over a duration of 65 days. The tournament will be held in a managed bio-bubble with four venues decided.

In all, 20 matches each will be held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, and the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai; and 15 matches each at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai and the MCA International Stadium, Pune. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the first game of the tournament.

IPL 2022 expected to have a raucous start

With 10 teams taking part in IPL 2022, this season is expected to get bigger and better. The excitement is expected to rise right from the beginning of the tournament. The first week itself is likely to witness some thrilling contests.

Let's take a look at 5 matches in the opening week of IPL 2022 which cricket fans should most keenly look forward to.

#5 RCB vs PBKS

According to reports, Glenn Maxwell is set to miss the start of IPL 2022

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) have shared a somewhat similar fate, so far, in the IPL. Both sides have been on the receiving end of several heartbreaks and the odd wooden spoons as well.

While RCB seems most likely to usher in a new era with a new captain, PBKS have had quite an overhaul ahead of this year's tournament. In 28 matches played between the two teams, Punjab have won 15 while Bangalore have 13 victories.

There has always been a sense of unpredictability amongst the two sides. Their inconsistencies have been seen throughout the 15 editions of the tournament as they continue to wait for their first IPL crown.

#4 KKR vs RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders tends to provide fireworks

Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore tend to produce some memorable encounters on the cricket field. Right from the very first match in IPL history, when Brendon McCullum led the show with his stupendous century; to the Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir face-off; to the 49 all-out for Kohli's team in 2017; this contest tends to produce something special.

KKR lead the head-to-head stats between the two teams. In the 29 matches played between them in the IPL, Kolkata have won 16 while RCB have won 13. The two sides battled it out against each other in the Eliminator last season, with Sunil Narine's all-round performance helping KKR to a 4-wicket win.

Let's hope for another high-scoring thriller when they meet again on March 30 in IPL 2022.

#3 GT vs LSG

There was a buzz of excitement when the BCCI confirmed that there would be two new teams in IPL 2022. Gujarat have had a taste of the cash-rich league with the Gujarat Lions. They now come into the tournament as Gujarat Titans, led by Hardik Pandya.

Lucknow, on the other hand, are ready to make their first appearance in the IPL. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), led by KL Rahul, will hope to impress and taste some success in their debut seasons.

With stars like Rashid Khan, Quinton de Kock, and Shubman Gill (just to name a few), this encounter has plenty of stars on display. To add to that, the excitement of these players turning up to try and usher their franchises into a new era will also be there.

With two new teams playing their first game of the tournament, there will be a sense of excitement amongst the viewers to see how the they shape up in their very first outing. This battle is one not to be missed!

#2 CSK vs KKR

Chennai Super Kings are the defending champions in IPL 2022

In a repeat of last year's Final, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will get IPL 2022 underway on March 26. After a disappointing loss in the summit clash last year, KKR will look to get their new campaign off to a strong start and make a statement by deafeating the four-time champions.

In the overall head-to-head record, CSK have bossed the Kolkata franchise with 17 wins in 26 matches. KKR's most important win against the men in yellow came in the 2012 Final, when Gautam Gambhir led his side to their maiden IPL title.

The last time the two sides met at the Wankhede Stadium, there were some fireworks provided by Andre Russell. Make sure you have your popcorn ready when the two go toe-to-toe again on Saturday evening!

#1 MI vs DC

Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant will lead their respective sides in this high-octane clash. in IPL 2022

The finalists of the IPL 2020 season, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have been familiar foes in recent times. Mumbai Indians came out on top in that Final, led by Trent Boult's match-winning 3/30 that helped Mumbai sink a dangerous Delhi Capitals top-order. Rohit Sharma's 68 led the way for Mumbai in the run chase as they clinched their fifth IPL trophy.

The rebranding from the Delhi Daredevils to the Delhi Capitals hasn't brought about a change in the fortunes for the team representing India's capital city. The ultimate prize still eludes them, despite some solid performances in the league stages.

With two formidable outfits battling it out against each other, there's plenty of promise from this encounter. Will Mumbai Indians buck the trend of being slow starters and get their campaign underway with a win? Or will Rishabh Pant's fearless Delhi outfit close the gap? This showdown is the perfect way to spend your Sunday afternoon!

