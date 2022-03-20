"You don't have an excuse now" - Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul's biggest challenge as Lucknow Super Giants' skipper in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that KL Rahul will not have an excuse if he doesn't bring his aggressive game to the fore for the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022.

Rahul was picked by the new Lucknow-based franchise in the draft ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction. He was also named their skipper before the auction and would therefore have given his inputs for the team selection.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra spoke about the two former skippers who will be leading a new franchise in IPL 2022. He said the following about KL Rahul:

"Rahul has a clean slate like Hardik Pandya. But Rahul's big challenge will be that he was playing slow for Punjab Kings because the team was like that. Now the team would have been picked after asking you. Tell how good a captain you are because you don't have an excuse now, there is no story now."

The former India cricketer added that Rahul will also have two of the best cricketing minds in the dugout to help him out. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"Now play freely. This is now or never, do or die. This is what matters, Gautam Gambhir and Andy Flower will be there, two good brains. You are a good captain, you are a phenomenal player, get the best out of yourself."

Aakash Chopra also highlighted that Rahul is Team India's heir apparent, considering that he has been named Rohit Sharma's deputy. He added that IPL 2022 is the best opportunity for the 29-year-old to prove his credentials as a skipper.

"Shreyas Iyer's biggest challenge will be how he will use Andre Russell and Sunil Narine" - Aakash Chopra

Andre Russell's fitness and form will play a key role in KKR's fortunes

Aakash Chopra reckons getting the best out of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine will be Shreyas Iyer's biggest test. He observed:

"Shreyas Iyer's biggest challenge will be how he will use Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. When you go to a new franchise, matching the wavelength with a new coaching setup becomes a bit of an issue at the start."

The 44-year-old added that Iyer would want to leave an imprint as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper. Aakash Chopra explained:

"The team has already been using these two players earlier in a certain fashion. Do you want to continue in the same vein or you want to change things? His biggest challenge will be how to put his flavor in the already existing things because it is a successful unit, last year's finalists."

Iyer opted not to be retained by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction because he wanted to skipper a franchise. The 27-year-old will also want to cement his place in the Indian T20I side with consistent performances with the bat in the prestigious league.

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Which team will perform better in IPL 2022? Lucknow Super Giants Kolkata Knight Riders 94 votes so far