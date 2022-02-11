IPL 2022 Auction: 3 all-rounders with a base price of ₹1.5 crore who might start a bidding war

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction is all set to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

The much-hyped event will see close to 600 players go under the hammer over two days. In what is likely to be the last mega auction in the T20 league, as many as 10 franchises will bid for cricketers from across the globe, following the addition of the Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans.

48 players have registered their name for the auction at the highest base price of ₹2 crore. Furthermore, 20 cricketers feature in the bracket of ₹1.5 crore while 34 players have listed their name at a reserve price of ₹1 crore. The mega auction will feature 370 Indian players and 220 overseas names.

IPL 2022 Auction: 3 all-rounders who could be in demand

IPL franchises are always on the lookout for high-class all-rounders. We take a look at three versatile cricketers in the ₹1.5 crore bracket who could start a bidding war at the mega auction.

#1 Jason Holder

Jason Holder celebrates a wicket against England. Pic: Getty Images

Former West Indies captain Jason Holder was sensational in the five-match T20I series against England at home. He claimed 15 wickets at a superb strike rate of 7.4 and an economy rate of 7.78. Holder began the series with excellent figures of 4 for 7 and ended it with 5 for 27. The latter performance featured four wickets in four balls. In the penultimate T20I of the series, he scored 36 and claimed three scalps, albeit in a losing cause.

Holder continued his good form in India with a valiant half-century in the first ODI in Ahmedabad. The 30-year-old brings a lot to the table, particularly in the T20 format. With the ball, he can mix things around brilliantly and his slower deliveries are among the best in the business. And there are few better strikers of the cricket ball with the willow among the current crop of players.

The Windies cricketer has made a good impression in the IPL over the last couple of seasons, especially with the ball. In 2020, he claimed 14 wickets in seven matches for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at an average of 16.64.

Last season, Holder picked up 16 wickets in eight games at an average of 15.43. That apart, he also contributed cameos with the bat. Given his experience and form, Holder could be in great demand at the IPL auction.

#2 Washington Sundar

Team India all-rounder Washington Sundar. Pic: Getty Images

After a frustrating battle with injury followed by COVID-19, Washington Sundar has made an impressive comeback to the ODI squad in the ongoing white-ball series against West Indies at home. India’s off-spinning all-rounder claimed 3 for 30 in the 1st ODI in Ahmedabad, playing a key role in the team’s win.

Sundar has an excellent record in T20 cricket when it comes to stifling opponents. In 98 matches, he has claimed 74 wickets at an economy rate of 6.76. He can open the bowling and keep things extremely tight. In recent times, he seems to have worked on his game and has started picking up more wickets as well. His quality has been on display in the Test format too.

Sarang Bhalerao @bhaleraosarang Spinners will go big. Timing of the bid key as well. Chahal, Washington Sundar, Krunal should get 5-7+ cr. Rahul Chahar, Gowtham 4-6 cr. Mishra, Jayant, Chawla, M Ashwin, Sai Kishore may go for 2-4 cr. Suchith, Siddharth may get the bids (max 1 cr) Spinners will go big. Timing of the bid key as well. Chahal, Washington Sundar, Krunal should get 5-7+ cr. Rahul Chahar, Gowtham 4-6 cr. Mishra, Jayant, Chawla, M Ashwin, Sai Kishore may go for 2-4 cr. Suchith, Siddharth may get the bids (max 1 cr)

Only 22, the offie is already a reasonably experienced cricketer, having made his first-class debut back in 2016. In the IPL, he had a decent debut season for the Rising Pune Supergiant, claiming eight wickets in 11 matches at an economy rate of 6.16.

Sundar has represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in recent seasons. His 2021 season was cut short due to a finger injury as he played in only six games. Sundar has an excellent economy rate of 6.93 after 42 IPL games. His growing stature in international cricket should see him attract impressive bids.

#3 James Neesham

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham. Pic: Getty Images

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham has been on the international scene for a few years now. However, he somehow hasn’t been able to fulfil his potential both for New Zealand and in franchise T20 leagues. In between, though, he keeps giving hints of how big a match-winner he can be on his day.

It was Neesham who turned the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final on its head with a spectacular cameo in the contest against England. He was superb with figures of 3 for 12 in an IPL 2021 clash for the Mumbai Indians (MI) against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). However, if we glance at his overall figures, the 31-year-old has 21 wickets from 38 T02I games for the Kiwis at an economy rate of 9.22. With the bat, he has 416 runs at an average of 21.89.

Digantanil Giri @DigantanilG @Bajiomotty1

What more do you need? @RCBTweets James Neesham provides left had batter in middle order, can bat at six, has international experience as new zealand’s finisher,did well recently in world cup too and is a handy middle overs bowler.What more do you need? @Bajiomotty1 @RCBTweets James Neesham provides left had batter in middle order, can bat at six, has international experience as new zealand’s finisher,did well recently in world cup too and is a handy middle overs bowler.What more do you need?

Even in the IPL, the New Zealand all-rounder’s appearances have been intermittent. Having made his debut in 2014, he has featured in only 12 matches, in which he has claimed eight scalps and has scored 61 runs.

That could change in IPL 2022 though, as franchises are likely to consider Neesham's all-round expertise as they seek genuine match-winners.

Edited by Sai Krishna