IPL 2022 Auction: 3 international stars who failed to impress in IPL 2021 but can go for big bucks

The IPL 2022 Auction is likely to take place next month. 10 franchises, namely Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will participate in the mega auction.

The BCCI allowed the eight existing teams to retain a maximum of four players each from their IPL 2021 squads. Meanwhile, the two new franchises - Ahmedabad and Lucknow - can pick three players each before the IPL 2022 Auction.

Many big names have lost their contracts ahead of the mega auction. Since the number of teams have increased in IPL 2022 Auction, the demand for top-quality players will be high irrespective of their recent performances.

On that note, we will look at the three international level stars who failed to impress in IPL 2021 but could earn a big deal at IPL 2022 Auction.

#1 Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane scored eight runs in two matches for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021

Former Indian T20I captain Ajinkya Rahane is one of the most experienced players present on the released players' list ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction. Rahane has played 151 matches in his career, aggregating 3,941 runs and is one of the few players to have registered multiple centuries in the IPL.

Rahane represented the Delhi Capitals in the previous IPL season. Although the right-handed batter has a ton of experience under his belt, the Capitals did not use his services much. They included him in the playing XI for two matches, where he scored eight runs.

Ajinkya impressed for Mumbai in the 2021/22 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He was the team's top-scorer, amassing 286 runs in five innings at an average of 57.20. Since Rahane has captaincy experience as well, many teams would be interested in him at the IPL 2022 Auction.

#2 Navdeep Saini

Indian fast bowlers will be in demand at the IPL 2022 Auction. With Navdeep Saini being one of the fastest bowlers in India, it should not be a surprise if teams bid big for him even though he did not perform well for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021.

Like Ajinkya Rahane, Saini played only a couple of games in IPL 2021, where he failed to take a single wicket. Saini recently turned up for Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and scalped four wickets in five games at an economy rate of 6.10. He therefore has a high chance of earning a decent deal at the IPL 2022 Auction.

#3 Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone has been in the form of his life this year. He played 40 T20 innings in 2021, aggregating 1,301 runs at a strike rate of 155.06. The England batter performed exceptionally well for Team Abu Dhabi in the recently-concluded Abu Dhabi T10 League as well.

Livingstone has scored only 42 runs in five games for the Rajasthan Royals this year. But because of his stellar performances in 2021, he is likely to earn a mega deal at the IPL 2022 Auction.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee