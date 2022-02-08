IPL 2022 auction: 3 lesser-known New Zealand players who can make a mark this year

The Indian Premier League (IPL) and New Zealand have a unique relationship. New Zealand players have been an integral part of the league right from its inception. Brendon McCullum's blistering 158* in the first match of the IPL 2008 edition set the tone for this tournament. It instantly helped the IPL gain massive popularity among T20 fans.

From McCullum's carnage to Boult's accurate bowling and Stephen Fleming's transition from a player to coach for CSK, New Zealand players have made their mark in the competition.

Michael Appleton @michelappleton

Boult

Ferguson

Neesham

Sodhi

Allen

Conway

Mitchell

Santner

Phillips

Seifert

Milne

Astle

Guptill

Kuggeleijn

Southee

Munro

Wagner

Fletcher

Ashok

De Grandhomme

Bennett

Tickner

Kitchen

Shipley

(Williamson)



Only a small fraction will be picked up.



1/2 @BLACKCAPS in IPL auction:BoultFergusonNeeshamSodhiAllenConwayMitchellSantnerPhillipsSeifertMilneAstleGuptillKuggeleijnSoutheeMunroWagnerFletcherAshokDe GrandhommeBennettTicknerKitchenShipley(Williamson)Only a small fraction will be picked up.1/2 .@BLACKCAPS in IPL auction: BoultFergusonNeeshamSodhiAllenConwayMitchellSantnerPhillipsSeifertMilneAstleGuptillKuggeleijnSoutheeMunroWagnerFletcherAshokDe GrandhommeBennettTicknerKitchenShipley(Williamson)Only a small fraction will be picked up.1/2

With the IPL mega-auction coming up soon, a total of 24 New Zealand players have registered themselves for the big day, including big names like Trent Boult, James Neesham, Deven Conway and Lockie Ferguson.

We take a look at a few lesser-known Kiwi players who will be available at the auction.

#3 Finn Allen

Finn Allen was signed by RCB in 2021 but never made his debut in the IPL. Allen performed remarkably well in The Hundred at a strike rate of over 150 and is effective on slow-turning tracks.

Allen has also played six T20Is for New Zealand, scoring at a strike rate of just over 190. If RCB resigns Allen at auction and is he partnered with Devdutt Paddikal or Virat Kohli, his destructive opening batting will help his partner settle at the other end.

#2 Tim Seifert

In the 2021 T20 World Cup, Tim Seifert played only two matches, one against Pakistan in the group stage and one in the final against Australia. In both games, Seifert failed to trouble the opposition team.

However, Seifert has gained a reputation as a middle-order wicketkeeper-batter who can accelerate the innings at any stage. He has played at a strike rate of almost 130 for the Kiwis and over 111 for the Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL.

KolkataKnightRiders @KKRiders off 40 balls in T20 cricket!



That speaks for itself!



Here's welcoming explosive Kiwi, Tim Seifert.



#KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL He's got aoff 40 balls in T20 cricket!That speaks for itself!Here's welcoming explosive Kiwi, Tim Seifert. He's got a 💯 off 40 balls in T20 cricket!That speaks for itself! Here's welcoming explosive Kiwi, Tim Seifert.#KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL https://t.co/nFVjmgJNsP

KKR signed Seifert in the 2020 edition of the IPL as an injury replacement for Ali Khan. Although he specializes as a wicketkeeper-batter, Seifert only managed to play one game for them as a batter.

#1 Scott Kuggeleijn

30-year-old Scott Kuggeleijn is a genuine bowling all-rounder who bowls consistently in the range of 130-140 kph. He has bowled at an economy of 8.75 and scored at a strike rate of 213 in his short international career.

In the 2020 CPL edition, Kuggelejin finished as the highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets at an average of 15 for St Lucia Zouks. He has also played two matches for CSK in 2019, taking just two wickets.

RCB also signed him as a replacement for Kane Richardson but never played a single game for them. His all-rounder abilities and recent form in the T20 series Bangladesh might put him back on the radar of teams for the big auction.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar