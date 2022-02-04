IPL 2022 Auction: 3 Moeen Ali backups CSK can target

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) enter the IPL 2022 Auction as the reigning champions. England's Moeen Ali and the Indian trio of Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad were retained by CSK ahead of the mega auction.

The four-time champions will look to assemble the rest of their lineup around the quartet at the IPL 2022 Auction. With CSK having already locked in two all-rounders and a wicketkeeper, it augurs well for the flexibility of the side.

3 backup options for Moeen Ali CSK can consider at the IPL 2022 Auction

Moeen Ali was one of the shining stars of CSK's successful IPL 2021 campaign. Ali brought intent into the batting lineup at No.3. The Englishman was also a handy operator with the ball, sending down tidy overs while he was agile as ever on the field.

Needless to say, with Moeen Ali being a sure starter, CSK will be keen on locking in an able backup for him at the IPL 2022 Auction.

Here, we take a look at three such options they can consider come February 12 and 13. While none of these players have partaken in the league before, they provide an apt skillset for CSK to consider at the IPL 2022 Auction.

#3 Charith Asalanka

Charith Asalanka made his international debut in June last year and has already represented Sri Lanka across all three formats. The left-handed batter made heads turn at the 2021 T20 World Cup, amassing 231 runs at a strike rate of 147.13.

Asalanka's composure in holding the middle order together and his counter-attacking style of play against spin were the biggest takeaways from the Lankans' World Cup campaign.

Add to that his ability to bowl off-spin, and the 24-year-old presents an interesting package at the IPL 2022 Auction.

In many ways, his batting is similar to Moeen Ali's role for CSK. While his bowling isn't quite in that league yet, 17 wickets at an economy rate of 7.24 in all T20s doesn't make for shabby reading.

So come the IPL 2022 Auction, Asalanka could be a bargain pick among the franchises. Should CSK place a bid for him and succeed, they will have a promising young player as an able backup for Moeen Ali.

#2 Roston Chase

Roston Chase had a dream run in the Caribbean Premier League 2021 and could be a backup for Moeen Ali at CSK (File Image).

Roston Chase hadn't played a game in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) heading into the 2020 season despite being a regular in Tests for West Indies for four years at the time.

A late call-up came his way though and he duly impressed in St. Lucia Zouks' (now Kings) run into the final of the tournament.

Chase bettered his numbers a year later - 446 runs at a strike rate of 144.34 and 10 wickets. He was adjudged the Player of the Tournament as the Kings made it to another final.

West Indies selectors rewarded Chase with a call-up to the 2021 T20 World Cup squad, but an indifferent showing across the three games followed. That said, Chase brings the attributes of a proper all-rounder who bats at No.3 and sends down fine off-spins in the middle overs.

While he isn't a left-hander like Moeen Ali, Chase's skillset makes him a worthy bet as a back-up for the Englishman. With his useful bowling just the kind that skipper MS Dhoni likes to use, CSK could view him as Ali's backup at the IPL 2022 Auction.

#1 Paul Stirling of Ireland

Paul Stirling's wait for a deal in the IPL might finally end at the IPL 2022 Auction.

Ireland's Paul Stirling has created ripples just about everywhere he has managed to play across the globe. The opener is an absolute dasher with the bat, chips in well with his off-spin and is a gun fielder.

With a belligerent strike rate in excess of 142 in 267 T20 games, Stirling is a bona fide match-winner. He has also been in terrific form for Islamabad United in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) and is no stranger to batting in the subcontinent.

As far as his bowling goes, Stirling is an able operator in the Powerplay phase and keeps things simple, very similar to Moeen Ali.

That said, it has been rather bemusing that Stirling is yet to bag a deal in the IPL. The wait might just end though at the IPL 2022 Auction, given his consistent prowess over time. If CSK are to look at a backup for Moeen Ali, they should pencil in Stirling as one of their first choices.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

